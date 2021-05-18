 
 

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Shares NSFW Take on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Shares NSFW Take on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety
https://www.beyonce.com/
Celebrity

In urging Americans to get inoculated, the fashion designer posts a statement that reminds the fact that Pfizer, which discovered the COVID vaccine, also made Viagra.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tina Knowles is doing her part in a social media campaign to urge Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of R&B diva Beyonce Knowles has shared her hilarious and NSFW take on the safety and efficiency of the vaccine.

On Sunday, May 16, the businesswoman posted a statement that reminds others of the fact that Pfizer, which discovered the COVID vaccine that is widely used in the U.S., is also known for making Viagra. FYI, Viagra is a globally popular medication used to treat erectile dysfunction.

"Have faith in the Pfizer vaccine. Don't forget they make Viagra," read the cheeky message printed on a white paper. It added, "If they can raise the dead ... They can save the living." Tina wrote in the caption, "Ain't that the truth Ruth!!" and gave a shout-out to @maggylathan who likely originally posted the picture.

  See also...

Many found Tina's post funny, with one commenting, "OMG" while adding a shocked face and several laughing emojis. Another jokingly told the fashion designer, "Ms. Tina...put the phone down, please." A third one reacted, "Lol, I'll just check out everybody else's reactions since it typically takes about 5 years to create a vaccine for antivirus... But yes ma'am."

Some others, however, are still not convinced to take the vaccine. "Still not buying it momma T," one person insisted. Another pointed out, "And the Viagra don't help every man either she left that out." Someone else claimed, "And they both stops the heart."

Prior to urging Americans to get inoculated, Tina teamed up with her daughter Beyonce to help fund COVID testing facilities in Houston. They provided 1,000 testing kits and protective gear such as face masks and gloves to participants in May 2020.

Through the star's BeyGOOD organization, they also initiated the #IDidMyPart campaign, which encourages black communities to prioritize their health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19," Tina said in a statement at the time.

She added, "It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don't get tested then you don't know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status."

You can share this post!

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

Ozzy Osbourne Says Wife Sharon Is the Most 'Un-Racist Person' After Her Abrupt Exit From 'The Talk'
Related Posts
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce and Michelle Williams Watched Kelly Rowland Give Birth via Zoom

Beyonce and Michelle Williams Watched Kelly Rowland Give Birth via Zoom

Beyonce Serves Some Clappas in New Sexy Pics

Beyonce Serves Some Clappas in New Sexy Pics

Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and The Game Voice Outrage Over Fatal Police Shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and The Game Voice Outrage Over Fatal Police Shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech