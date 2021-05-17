'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

Movie

In addition to the sneak peek of the 'G.I. Joe' spin-off, a new clip of 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is unleashed during the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

AceShowbiz - Henry Golding takes up the mantle as Snake Eyes in the first trailer of the "G.I. Joe" spin-off. Unveiled during the first night of 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, May 16, the video sees the "Crazy Rich Asians" star replacing Ray Park as the title character.

Right from the beginning, Golding is featured in a high-octane action scene, fighting a group of armed men in black on the top of a moving carrier truck on the highway. The scene then switches to offer a glimpse of Snake Eyes' origin story as Andrew Koji's Storm Shadow is inviting him to join his organization.

"For six hundred years, our ninja have brought peace to the world," Storm Shadow tells Snake Eyes, who is yet to wear a helmet. "I need warriors like you. Join us." Snake Eyes asks Storm Shadow what he must do to be accepted into the elite group of warriors and he's later seen beginning his training.

But that's not his deciding moment as Blind Master (Peter Mensah) advises Snake Eyes that his future from this moment onward is entirely up to him. "The journey from here is yours to decide," Blind Master tells Snake Eyes, "But that is just the beginning."

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" a.k.a. "Snake Eyes" stars Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested - even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Based on the iconic "G.I. Joe" character, "Snake Eyes" also stars Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. It's directed by Robert Schwentke with the script penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Anna Waterhouse and Joe Sharpnel based on a story by Spiliotopoulos. The movie is due out on July 23 in Dolby Cinema and IMAX.

Golding tells EW of filming the action scenes, "It's pretty insane," He further gushes, "But it gives, especially in the teaser, a sense of grounded-ness. Every time you see the action, it's us really doing it. It feels like a 'Mission: Impossible' movie turned up to 12."

In addition to the "Snake Eyes" trailer, a new clip of "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", "Black Widow" and "In the Heights" were debuted during the Sunday award show. The horror sequel is set to haunt U.S. cinemas on June 4, the Marvel movie will arrive in theaters and Disney+ on July 9, while the feature film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical will be released in theaters and HBO Max on June 1.