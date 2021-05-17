 
 

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson was among the honorees at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16. The "Black Widow" actress was given the Generation Award honor for her almost three-decade-long career in the film industry. She was in the middle of giving an acceptance speech when her husband Colin Jost pulled a prank on her.

Appearing virtually from home, the "Avengers: Endgame" actress thanked her "incredibly inspiring collaborators that I've been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades." During the speech, she also mentioned the dedication from cast and crew members that helped her get to what where she's now.

Thanking her fans for voting for her and their continued support, Scarlett added, "This award is made possible by all of you, in fact." She went on to say, "And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

Scarlett was about to introduce a clip from "Black Widow" when Colin appeared with a bowl of green slime and casually poured it on her head. "What the f**k!" she yelled at the "Saturday Night Live" star who responded innocently, "MTV! 'You got slimed!' " To that, Scarlett then said, "That's Nickelodeon!"

Realizing his mistake, Colin muttered, "I'm very, very sorry. I'll get a towel. ... Love you." When asked where he got the slime, Colin replied, "Amazon."

Scarlett joined a long list of A-List honorees of the award. Other recipients included Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Carrey, Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt.

"The highly coveted 'Generation Award' celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," MTV said in a statement.

