Demi Moore Celebrates Daughter Tallulah's Engagement With Sweet Social Media Post

Sharing online the moment her daughter broke the happy news to the family, the 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' star congratulates the newly-engaged couple by writing, 'happy day for the whole family.'

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore is sharing her excitement over her daughter Tallulah Willis' engagement to Dillon Buss. One day after her youngest child with Bruce Willis made public her relationship status, the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" star shared a sweet social media post to celebrate the announcement.

On Wednesday, May 5, the 58-year-old took to Instagram to express her joy. Along with two intimate photos, she posted a message that read, "Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family [love]." Her sharing got her daughter to write back, "Love you so much mama."

The first photo Demi shared saw her standing in between Tallulah and Dillon as the two gave her a kiss on each cheek. The second one was a screenshot of her family video chat that captured the moment Tallullah broke the happy news. In it, Tallulah could be seen showing off her engagement ring with Dillon sitting next to her, whereas Tallulah's sisters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, looked both surprised and happy. At the bottom right of the screen, Demi could be seen smiling ear to ear.

One day before Demi came out with the post, Tallulah has shared her happy news via her Instagram account. Sharing a photo of Dillon getting down on one knee, she captioned the post, "With absolute most certainty." The 27-year-old also shared a clip of her engagement ring. She wrote, "HANDS STILL SHAKIN' - MOMS SPAGHETTI - I'm FIANCENCHED"

Offering another closer look at her engagement ring with another post, Tallulah admitted that she was "overwhelmed" by the romantic event. She wrote in the caption, "Still processing / overwhelmed with the love sent to my and my freckled mans - we are so grateful to all that witness our story's unfolding."

"I found Anup, @crazygemhunter my new forever friend a few months ago while furiously trying to decode the world of diamonds. My fiance (!!!) is the most understanding precious human noodle," she went on to spill. "When we began talking about this seriously I told him due to my lowkey (highkey lol) obsessive, perfectionist, micro lens way of viewing special things in my life."

Tallulah continued, "I knew I had to be in the drivers seat with this one." She then praised her husband-to-be by saying, "And of course Dillon understood - because that's Dillon."