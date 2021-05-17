Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bring the Funny' judge appears to try to go incognito by hiding her face behind her baseball hat when she and husband John Legend take their two children to the amusement park.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has been spotted on her first public outing for the first time since being hit with cyber-bullying claims. The mother of two stepped out on Saturday, May 15 for a family trip to Disneyland in California with her husband John Legend and their children, Luna and Miles.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model appeared to try to go incognito during the outing by hiding her face behind her blue baseball hat and her gray face mask. Keeping a low profile, she had her hair pulled up while wearing a light blue jacket, black leggings with a white sweater tied around her waist and white sneakers, while her black bag was slung over her shoulder.

The 35-year-old was sheepishly clasping her hands at her waist and looked downcast during the visit to the so-called happiest place on Earth. Despite her attempt to go low-key, people at the amusement park seemed to recognize her as all eyes were on her.

John was seen giving their second child, 3-year-old Miles, a ride on his shoulders. The family was joined by throngs of security as they walked around the amusement park.

Chrissy has apologized after her past mean tweets to Courtney Stodden and others resurfaced online. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 12, she wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior."

Acknowledging the pain she had caused to Courtney, she continued, "But that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." The "Lip-Sync Battle" co-host further promised, "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

While Chrissy claimed to have "tried to connect with Courtney privately," Courtney's mom Krista Keller said that her daughter "never" heard anything from the cookbook author. "I am happy [Chrissy] apologized, but I hope it is sincere," she responded to Chrissy's apology during an interview on Fox News, adding, "[Chrissy] should directly apologize to [Courtney], not only publicly."

Meanwhile, Courtney previously said she accepted Chrissy's apology, but thought that her words didn't feel sincere. The former teen bride is said to be willing to meet Chrissy in person to discuss their differences after Chrissy told her to kill herself in her old tweet.