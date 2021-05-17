 
 

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

One day earlier, the former 'Silver Spoons' star uploaded a video of him giving a supervisor by the name of Jason a hard time for blocking him from entering the store without a mask.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ricky Schroder has nothing personal against the Costco employee who blocked him from entering the store without a mask. One day after uploading a video of him harassing the retail store's supervisor by the name of Jason over its mask policy, the former "Silver Spoons" star made a return to Instagram to offer his apology.

In a lengthy video he posted on Sunday night, May 16, the 51-year-old actor first stated, "Jason, nothing personal. I'm not upset with you or anybody in position like you have…works for a living." He went on to acknowledge Jason's position by saying, "I understand you were following their laws and rules."

On why he did what he did, Ricky explained, "I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and sorry that I had to use you to do it." He further pointed out, "I want us all to be free. I want us all to go back to the way it was. I don't want this COVID reality they all want." In the caption of the video, he wrote, "America Backs The Blue. The Line just got a whole bunch Thicker."

Ricky made media headlines after putting out a clip of his clash with Jason on Saturday, May 15. He kicked off the footage by asking Jason, "What's your name, and what do you do here? And why aren't you letting me in?" The supervisor in return explained, "Because in the state of California and the county of Los Angeles, and Costco, there has been no change to our mask policy."

  See also...

Jason's statement prompted Ricky to hit back by stating, "Yes there has been. You didn't see the news? Nationwide Costco has said you don't need to wear masks." That got Jason to clarify, "Actually, that's not accurate. What is accurate is that Costco always goes above and beyond when following the law, and the mandate in California has not changed."

Riled up Ricky then argued, "The people in power. You're going to listen to these people? They destroyed our economy. They're destroying our culture. They're destroying our state. And you're just going to listen to their rules?" He went on to state, "I'm getting my refund from Costco. I suggest everybody in California get their refund from Costco. Give up your membership from Costco until they remove this."

On Friday, Costco issued a statement regarding its mask policy. "In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield," it said. "We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members' responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy."

The company continued, "Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield." The California state government stated in its website, "Face coverings are required, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor settings outside of one's home."

