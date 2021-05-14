Twenty One Pilots Team Up With Chipotle for Limited-Time Signature Burrito

Instagram Celebrity

In a video promoting their special collaboration with the fast food chain, frontman Tyler Joseph gets behind the counter to prepare a custom order for bandmate Josh Dun.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers Twenty One Pilots have landed their own signature burrito at fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill. Bandmates Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have teamed up with restaurant bosses to make their custom order available to fans as a store staple.

In an advertisement posted online, the pair visit a branch of the eatery, where Tyler gets behind the counter and prepares Josh's special order, filling a burrito with white rice, chicken, queso blanco, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese and romaine lettuce.

Serving up the filling food, Tyler says, "You're gonna love this."

Tweeting about the tasty new partnership, the rockers write, "we hit our favorite spot @chipotletweets and created the official Twenty One Pilots Burrito together. you can now get it in the chipotle app or online."

The Twenty One Pilots burrito, which comes in at 1050 calories, has been made available for order only on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com until May 21. It is priced at $8.65, and fans who order it for delivery from May 19 to May 21 will get free delivery.

The promotion is designed to coincide with the release of Twenty One Pilots' new album, "Scaled and Icy", which is set to launch next week (May 21).

Speaking of the album, Tyler has previously stated, "I think thematically and lyrically, as our fans become familiar with my style and my angles and my go-to, you'll be able to pick up some older tricks on this record."

"I think on 'Trench', our last record, I was really, really trying to extend myself," the frontman further elaborated in the interview with Hanuman Welch on Apple Music. "And I think on this record, I tried to take everything that I had learned and go back to what I loved about music and operate under a little less fear and a little more boldness."