Wendy Williams 'Wasn't Happy' as Guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Post-Show Ending Announcement
When addressing the comedienne's plan to end her long-running daytime show, 'The Wendy Williams Show' host stresses that '19 years on TV doesn't change your life.'

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has made an honest confession regarding "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". One day after Ellen DeGeneres announced that she will walk away from her daytime chat show, "The Wendy Williams Show" host admitted that she "wasn't happy" as the comedienne's show guest in the past.

Wendy offered her two cents in the Thursday, May 13 episode of her show. "I'm not sure all the guests are happy. I was a guest. I wasn't happy... people called me out on it before I was able to say anything about it," she said of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Elsewhere in her monologue, Wendy claimed that she believes Ellen is leaving her show due to "the workplace conditions." She continued, "You know. I mean, we all know people who've worked there... and people who've worked here themselves," referring to the allegations of a toxic work environment at the NBC show.

"I'm glad that you thanked your 'Ellen' fans, or whatever you call your nation. But 19 years on TV doesn't change your life. It exposes you for the person you really are," the TV personality added. "I don't know whether she told her current staff, though. She seems like the type of person who could come out on stage and announce it to everybody."

Before concluding her message, Wendy encouraged her audience to keep watching "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" before it ends in May 2022. She then shared a message to Ellen, "Good luck, I know you like to buy houses and do projects, you've got pet food whatever you want to do. You've been on for 19 years, we should be so lucky."

Ellen announced the show ending on Wednesday, May 12. "I am announcing that next season, season 19, is going to be my last season," she said in a pre-recorded clip. "So, the past 18 years, you have to know have changed my life. You have all changed my life. I'm forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing and dancing, sometimes crying."

"I've thought a lot about this decision, I sat with it for a while," the wife of Portia de Rossi further explained. "I meditated on it, I talked to Portia, I talked to myself. Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last… You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons and the truth is I always trust my instincts."

