Twenty One Pilots Score Guinness World Record With 'Never-Ending' Music Video

Joseph Taylor and Josh Dun are celebrating as the duo landed a Guinness World Record for the longest music video following the release of their pandemic song.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rockers Twenty One Pilots are wrapping up 2020 with a new Guinness World Record for the longest music video ever released.

The stars created the innovative "Never-Ending" clip for their single "Level of Concern" earlier this year, calling on fans to continually submit clips for inclusion using images released as part of a global treasure hunt.

The creations were livestreamed on YouTube as part of the promo, refreshing every three minutes, 42 seconds with new content, enabling the ever-changing video to run for 177 days straight - for a total of 4,264 hours, 10 minutes, and 25 seconds - until drummer Josh Dun physically pulled the plug on the project on 16 December.

The impressive feat has since earned Twenty One Pilots their very own Guinness World Record.

Celebrating the news with fans on Saturday (19Dec20), they tweeted, "Since josh accidentally pulled the plug on the never-ending video for Level of Concern, Guinness checked out the stats and declared it officially the longest video ever. congratulations, you did it (sic)."

Just earlier this year, one of the members Tyler Joseph sparked outrage online for seemingly making insensitive jokes while refusing to support Black Lives Matter. "You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off," so he wrote while showing off his new sneakers.

He later added, "This isn't a notes app moment. i'm doubling down on my platform tweet. It was fantastic."

He eventually apologized as the backlash kept coming on the internet. "My tweet wasn't suppose to be about human rights. so in case you are wondering where i stand: Black Lives Matter," he tried to explain himself.

"I just wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about something else that has meant a lot to me for a long time," he went on. "but now I see there is no room for that right now."

"im truly sorry if it hurt anyone," he penned.

