 
 

Alicia Keys Turns to Meditation to Help Navigate Motherhood

Alicia Keys Turns to Meditation to Help Navigate Motherhood
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'No One' hitmaker credits meditation for helping her become a better mother as she is launching 'Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness.'

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys turned to meditation to help her navigate motherhood.

The "No One" hitmaker - who shares sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six, with husband Swizz Beatz - recalled how she felt her "spirit was shot" after she became a mother and so she turned to meditation to help her through it.

"Like so many new moms I was exhausted, but the depletion was more than physiological; my spirit was shot. I needed to do something so I could continue to be a good mother to my children, partner to my husband, and friend to myself," she explained in a piece she wrote for USA Today.

And on her first experience of meditation, she added, "I have to be honest: The first time I tried the meditation, I was so tired that I fell asleep. But the second time, I felt a little spark. I really liked the mixture of chanting, singing and movement. Between the chanting and the singing and the rhythm and the meaning of these ancient words, I discovered a sense of peace and comfort."

  See also...

"I started to notice a richer connection with myself, an ability to go deeper. After years of silence I could hear myself, trust my instincts, know what I wanted, know what I needed and not feel so insecure."

Alicia was glad she was able to make such a "deep connection" to herself through the practice.

"Once you make that kind of deep connection with yourself, your relationship with everything and everyone around you changes. As I'd hoped, I became a better mother because I was more confident in myself. I could hear what I needed and what my family needed. Same with my relationships with my husband, my mother and definitely my work. Now I could be crystal clear, powerful and strong and not back down because I had a way to access my own intuition."

Alicia is now using her meditation experience to help others, teaming up with spiritual guru Deepak Chopra to launch"Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness" - a 21-day audio course aimed at helping listeners "find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit."

You can share this post!

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'

Pink Determined to Keep Her Family Intact Despite Challenges
Related Posts
Alicia Keys Announces Meditation Program

Alicia Keys Announces Meditation Program

Alicia Keys Surprises BTS' ARMY With English Cover of 'Life Goes On'

Alicia Keys Surprises BTS' ARMY With English Cover of 'Life Goes On'

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Team Up for Empowering Duet

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile Team Up for Empowering Duet

Alicia Keys Explains 'Keys to Soulcare' as She Launches Her Own Goop-Style Brand

Alicia Keys Explains 'Keys to Soulcare' as She Launches Her Own Goop-Style Brand

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Kat Dennings Confirms Andrew W.K. Romance With Kiss Photo

Kat Dennings Confirms Andrew W.K. Romance With Kiss Photo