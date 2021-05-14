Alicia Keys Turns to Meditation to Help Navigate Motherhood

Instagram Celebrity

The 'No One' hitmaker credits meditation for helping her become a better mother as she is launching 'Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness.'

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys turned to meditation to help her navigate motherhood.

The "No One" hitmaker - who shares sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, six, with husband Swizz Beatz - recalled how she felt her "spirit was shot" after she became a mother and so she turned to meditation to help her through it.

"Like so many new moms I was exhausted, but the depletion was more than physiological; my spirit was shot. I needed to do something so I could continue to be a good mother to my children, partner to my husband, and friend to myself," she explained in a piece she wrote for USA Today.

And on her first experience of meditation, she added, "I have to be honest: The first time I tried the meditation, I was so tired that I fell asleep. But the second time, I felt a little spark. I really liked the mixture of chanting, singing and movement. Between the chanting and the singing and the rhythm and the meaning of these ancient words, I discovered a sense of peace and comfort."

"I started to notice a richer connection with myself, an ability to go deeper. After years of silence I could hear myself, trust my instincts, know what I wanted, know what I needed and not feel so insecure."

Alicia was glad she was able to make such a "deep connection" to herself through the practice.

"Once you make that kind of deep connection with yourself, your relationship with everything and everyone around you changes. As I'd hoped, I became a better mother because I was more confident in myself. I could hear what I needed and what my family needed. Same with my relationships with my husband, my mother and definitely my work. Now I could be crystal clear, powerful and strong and not back down because I had a way to access my own intuition."

Alicia is now using her meditation experience to help others, teaming up with spiritual guru Deepak Chopra to launch"Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness" - a 21-day audio course aimed at helping listeners "find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit."