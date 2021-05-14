 
 

Pink Determined to Keep Her Family Intact Despite Challenges

Pink Determined to Keep Her Family Intact Despite Challenges
People Magazine
Celebrity

The 'Beautiful Trauma' singer has made her 'main goal' in life to never 'break up' her family as she shares two children with her husband of more than a decade, Carey Hart.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pink's "main goal" in life is to never "break up" her family.

The 41-year-old singer has two children - Willow, nine, and Jameson, four - with husband Carey Hart, and opened up about her 15-year marriage in an interview with People magazine.

"It can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days," she said. "I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."

  See also...

Pink also admitted she has "grown up" with Carey by her side, and the pair have figured out how to give each other the space they need to be their own people outside of their marriage.

"We've really grown up together. When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world," she added. "One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

And the "So What" hitmaker said she and Carey - who she began dating in 2001, and married in 2006 - attend therapy both individually and as a couple to make sure they're always working on bettering themselves.

"I am a huge proponent of counselling in general," she explained. "We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counselling. Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."

You can share this post!

Alicia Keys Turns to Meditation to Help Navigate Motherhood

Machine Gun Kelly Lives With 'High Ghosts' in His Haunted House
Related Posts
Pink 'Humbled' to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink 'Humbled' to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink Rewrites Her Will Thinking She Couldn't Survive 'Scary' COVID-19 Battle

Pink Rewrites Her Will Thinking She Couldn't Survive 'Scary' COVID-19 Battle

Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle

Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle

Pink's 9-Year-old Daughter Hopes for Joe Biden to Win Election as She Wishes 'Peace' for Everyone

Pink's 9-Year-old Daughter Hopes for Joe Biden to Win Election as She Wishes 'Peace' for Everyone

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Kat Dennings Confirms Andrew W.K. Romance With Kiss Photo

Kat Dennings Confirms Andrew W.K. Romance With Kiss Photo