Pink Determined to Keep Her Family Intact Despite Challenges

The 'Beautiful Trauma' singer has made her 'main goal' in life to never 'break up' her family as she shares two children with her husband of more than a decade, Carey Hart.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pink's "main goal" in life is to never "break up" her family.

The 41-year-old singer has two children - Willow, nine, and Jameson, four - with husband Carey Hart, and opened up about her 15-year marriage in an interview with People magazine.

"It can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days," she said. "I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."

Pink also admitted she has "grown up" with Carey by her side, and the pair have figured out how to give each other the space they need to be their own people outside of their marriage.

"We've really grown up together. When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world," she added. "One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

And the "So What" hitmaker said she and Carey - who she began dating in 2001, and married in 2006 - attend therapy both individually and as a couple to make sure they're always working on bettering themselves.

"I am a huge proponent of counselling in general," she explained. "We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counselling. Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."