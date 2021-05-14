 
 

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'

St. Vincent Grateful to Make Music for Living: 'I'd Be Dead Without Music'
Instagram
Music

The 'Pay Your Way in Pain' singer reveals she has been obsessed with music since she was young and she feels very lucky to do something she loves for living.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - St. Vincent has insisted she would "probably be dead" without music.

The "Pay Your Way in Pain" hitmaker has said she's "grateful" that songwriting comes so easily to her, admitting she's "very lucky" that she gets to make music for living.

"Still I feel grateful that it comes to me ... I'd probably be dead (without it)," she told BBC Music. "Dead literally or dead inside ... I'm sure I would have had more fortitude and figured something out. But let me just say I'm very glad. I'm very lucky that I get to play music for a living."

  See also...

St. Vincent likes to record music into the voice note section of her phone and thinks over three quarters of them are usable material for her future albums.

Speaking about her process for making music, she added, "But the longer I do this, the less I feel as though I have any sort of control or ownership of music and its origin ... which is the most supernatural thing you'll ever hear me say ... I would say about 75 per cent of (the voice notes) are usable in some way, and then about 25 per cent of them are a fragment. Sometimes when you listen back, you're not sure where the beat is supposed to be - but that can be kind of cool."

The 38-year-old singer has been "obsessed" with music since she was young.

"It did something to me - and for me - that nothing else in the world did," she mused. "I knew I wanted to be in it, a part of it, by the time I was nine or 10. It's funny now, when I look at other 10-year-olds, I think, 'Oh wow, they might know exactly what they want.' Isn't that wild? In one way, it makes perfect sense to me in my own narrative, and then I see it from the outside, how young a 10-year-old is, I'm like, 'Whoa.' "

You can share this post!

Andrew Garfield Refuses to Join Social Media for Fears of Mental Health Issues

Alicia Keys Turns to Meditation to Help Navigate Motherhood
Related Posts
St. Vincent Insists 'Nobody's Perfect' as She Slams Cancel Culture

St. Vincent Insists 'Nobody's Perfect' as She Slams Cancel Culture

St. Vincent Pays Tribute to Iconic Artists on New Single 'The Melting of the Sun'

St. Vincent Pays Tribute to Iconic Artists on New Single 'The Melting of the Sun'

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

St. Vincent on Ex Cara Delevigne: I'll Love Her Forever

St. Vincent on Ex Cara Delevigne: I'll Love Her Forever

Most Read
Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys
Music

Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys

Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

Chrissie Hynde Recalls How Bob Dylan Covers Album Came Into Being

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Named Artist of the Decade for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Alice Cooper Leads Performers Line-Up for 2022 'Monsters of Rock' Cruise

Alice Cooper Leads Performers Line-Up for 2022 'Monsters of Rock' Cruise

Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards

Little Mix Get Emotional as They Become First Female Band to Win Best Group at 2021 Brit Awards

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2021 Brit Awards by Becoming First Woman to Land Global Icon Honor

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Dua Lipa Returning to Studio, Hoping to Release New Music Soon

Dua Lipa Leads Full Winners at 2021 Brit Awards With Two Honors

Dua Lipa Leads Full Winners at 2021 Brit Awards With Two Honors

Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Booked for Las Vegas Residencies