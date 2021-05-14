Sadie Robertson Introduces Newborn Daughter Honey

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Duck Dynasty' actress has officially become a first-time mother as she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, her first child with husband Christian Huff.

AceShowbiz - Sadie Robertson has given birth.

The "Duck Dynasty" star and her husband Christian Huff welcomed baby Honey into the world on Tuesday (11May21).

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey, the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21 (sic)," Sadie wrote on Instagram.

Christian also celebrated the birth on social media, writing, "Welcome to the world sweet honey girl"

The couple - who married in 2019 - have already created an Instagram account for their two-day-old baby, and she has amassed more than 53,000 followers.

Her bio reads, "daughter of Christian & Sadie. a chunky miracle (sic)"

Sadie, 23, announced in October (20) she was going to be a mother for the first time.

She wrote, "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

"How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life. (sic)"

Sadie starred in reality show "Duck Dynasty" - which followed the life of her family - from 2012 to 2017, and she has also appeared in "Dancing with the Stars" and drama movies "I'm Not Ashamed" and "God's Not Dead 2", alongside Melissa Joan Hart and Jesse Metcalfe.