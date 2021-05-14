 
 

Sadie Robertson Introduces Newborn Daughter Honey

Sadie Robertson Introduces Newborn Daughter Honey
The 'Duck Dynasty' actress has officially become a first-time mother as she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, her first child with husband Christian Huff.

  May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sadie Robertson has given birth.

The "Duck Dynasty" star and her husband Christian Huff welcomed baby Honey into the world on Tuesday (11May21).

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey, the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21 (sic)," Sadie wrote on Instagram.

Christian also celebrated the birth on social media, writing, "Welcome to the world sweet honey girl"

The couple - who married in 2019 - have already created an Instagram account for their two-day-old baby, and she has amassed more than 53,000 followers.

Her bio reads, "daughter of Christian & Sadie. a chunky miracle (sic)"

Sadie, 23, announced in October (20) she was going to be a mother for the first time.

She wrote, "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already - God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

"How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life. (sic)"

Sadie starred in reality show "Duck Dynasty" - which followed the life of her family - from 2012 to 2017, and she has also appeared in "Dancing with the Stars" and drama movies "I'm Not Ashamed" and "God's Not Dead 2", alongside Melissa Joan Hart and Jesse Metcalfe.

Sadie Robertson and Husband Reenact Parent's 'Timeless' Pregnancy Beach Pic

Pregnant Sadie Robertson's Baby Is 'Doing Great' Following Her 'Wild' COVID-19 Experience

'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Gushes About Miracle in Pregnancy Announcement

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

