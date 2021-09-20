Sadie Robertson 'Grateful' to Bring 4-Month-Old Daughter Home From Hospital Following RSV Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing an update on her daughter Honey's health issue, the former star of 'Duck Dynasty' says that her baby girl's oxygen is 'good enough' to get better from home though she is still 'very congested with a bad cough.'

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sadie Robertson has shared a major update on her daughter Honey's health issue. The "Duck Dynasty" alum felt "grateful" as her 4-month-old daughter was released from hospital following her battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On Saturday, September 18, the 24-year-old mom turned to her Instagram account to announce that she finally can bring her baby girl home. "YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY)," she wrote alongside a series of adorable photos of her daughter wearing a pink onesie and a video of her kissing her first child.

"4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home," Sadie added. The reality star went on to note that baby Honey "is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home."

Sadie, who welcomed baby Honey with her husband Christian Huff in May, went on saying, "We are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us. We truly did feel your prayers!" The "Dancing with the Stars" alum also pointed out that she actually "didn't expect to come home" earlier, which made her "very happy."

Sadie concluded her post by giving support to other parents who have kids in hospital. She wrote, "To the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. Much love [love emoji]."

Sadie first divulged that her baby girl suffers from RSV on September 17. At the time, she admitted that she had a difficult few days. "We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y'all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this. The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things," she captioned a photo of her lying in a hospital bed with her daughter.

"Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched," Sadie continued. "She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit."