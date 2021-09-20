 
 

Sadie Robertson 'Grateful' to Bring 4-Month-Old Daughter Home From Hospital Following RSV Diagnosis

Sadie Robertson 'Grateful' to Bring 4-Month-Old Daughter Home From Hospital Following RSV Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharing an update on her daughter Honey's health issue, the former star of 'Duck Dynasty' says that her baby girl's oxygen is 'good enough' to get better from home though she is still 'very congested with a bad cough.'

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sadie Robertson has shared a major update on her daughter Honey's health issue. The "Duck Dynasty" alum felt "grateful" as her 4-month-old daughter was released from hospital following her battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On Saturday, September 18, the 24-year-old mom turned to her Instagram account to announce that she finally can bring her baby girl home. "YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY)," she wrote alongside a series of adorable photos of her daughter wearing a pink onesie and a video of her kissing her first child.

"4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home," Sadie added. The reality star went on to note that baby Honey "is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home."

Sadie, who welcomed baby Honey with her husband Christian Huff in May, went on saying, "We are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us. We truly did feel your prayers!" The "Dancing with the Stars" alum also pointed out that she actually "didn't expect to come home" earlier, which made her "very happy."

  See also...

Sadie concluded her post by giving support to other parents who have kids in hospital. She wrote, "To the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. Much love [love emoji]."

Sadie first divulged that her baby girl suffers from RSV on September 17. At the time, she admitted that she had a difficult few days. "We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y'all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this. The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things," she captioned a photo of her lying in a hospital bed with her daughter.

"Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched," Sadie continued. "She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit."

You can share this post!

Josh O'Connor Responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching 'The Crown'

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding
Related Posts
Sadie Robertson Finds It 'Tough' Seeing Her 4-Month-Old Daughter Hospitalized With RSV

Sadie Robertson Finds It 'Tough' Seeing Her 4-Month-Old Daughter Hospitalized With RSV

Sadie Robertson Slams Fan Unfollowing Her for 'Bragging' About Postpartum Body

Sadie Robertson Slams Fan Unfollowing Her for 'Bragging' About Postpartum Body

Sadie Robertson Admits Postpartum 'Can't Just Be Ignored' After Giving Birth to Daughter

Sadie Robertson Admits Postpartum 'Can't Just Be Ignored' After Giving Birth to Daughter

Sadie Robertson Introduces Newborn Daughter Honey

Sadie Robertson Introduces Newborn Daughter Honey

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Sister of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito's Fiance Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah