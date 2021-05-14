DJ Cedric Gervais Announces Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The world-famous disc jokey is taking his relationship with Bonnie Mueller to the next level as he popped the big question during their romantic trip to Aspen.

AceShowbiz - DJ Cedric Gervais is to become a married man after proposing to model girlfriend Bonnie Mueller.

The world-famous DJ got down on one knee to ask Bonnie to be his wife in Aspen, Colorado, last winter (20), as they marked one year together.

And opening up to Life & Style magazine about the proposal, and their decision to keep it quiet until now, Cedric explained, "Bonnie is an amazing woman. I've finally found my soulmate. We have been together for one year and I can honestly say from my heart, it has been the greatest year of my life. Being a DJ comes with a lot of dark elements and fake people. I have found a truly authentic person and I love her so much."

"I proposed in Aspen last winter and I didn't share it with my fans because it was special to us. Sometimes you have moments in life where everything makes sense. Bonnie is my moment forever."

Cedric went all out with the proposal, using rose petals to spell out "will you marry me?" in the snow.

The pair are now in the middle of planning their wedding, which has been set for summer 2022, and will be tying the knot in St Tropez, France. Cedric's pal David Grutman will be his best man while stars including David Guetta are also expected to attend the nuptials.