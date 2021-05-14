 
 

Charlyne Yi Says Seth Rogen Needs to Apologize to James Franco's Alleged Victims

The 'Disaster Artist' star urges the 'Interview' actor to issue an apology for 'publicly siding with an abuser' to the women accusing his co-star of sexual misconducts.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charlyne Yi has given Seth Rogen a "checklist" to follow to apologise for his role in concealing James Franco's alleged sexual misconduct.

Since meeting on the set of "Freaks and Geeks" in the late 1990s, Rogen and Franco have worked on 15 projects together, including their latest flick "The Interview" in 2014.

But in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Rogen said that he "does not plan" to work with Franco again - adding, "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

Yi previously accused Rogen of "enabling" Franco when he tried to convince her to keep working on "The Disaster Artist" after she tried to quit upon learning about the allegations against Franco - including a 2014 incident in which he invited a 17-year-old to his hotel room. And now, in a post on Instagram, Yi has urged the star - a producer on "The Disaster Artist" - to apologise to the women who accused Franco of misconduct, insisting that his ignoring of the allegations "caused denial, loss of reality, loss of intuition to protect self from future abusers, life-long health issues, (and/or) attempt in suicide" for the accusers.

To make himself accountable for his role in the scandal, Yi suggested that Rogen should "apologise to survivors for making their lives even more vulnerable by publicly siding with an abuser, further damaging their careers and safety" and "commit to educating self about coercion, sexual assault, and how to be a protective ally; promote protecting and hiring survivors."

Rogen has yet to respond to Yi's post.

