The Violence Knows No Boundaries in First 'The Forever Purge' Trailer

Taking place after the conclusion of the annual Purge in 'The Purge: Election Year', the upcoming fifth and final movie sees what happens when the marauders decide that 'one night is not enough.'

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Men's wickedness indeed knows no limits. In the first "The Forever Purge" trailer which has been unleashed for viewing pleasure, fans are offered a glimpse at the terror that continues as people's thirst for violence grows insatiable.

According to previously revealed plot information and as hinted at the beginning of the video, the upcoming movie takes place after the events of "The Purge: Election Year" and the subsequent abolition of the Purge. But some marauders decide that "one night is not enough," ignoring all laws to claim more victims.

The film's main protagonists are a couple named Adela and Juan (played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta respectively), who finds themselves stranded on a Texas ranch while fleeing from a drug cartel. There, they wind up at the mercy of a group of outsiders who plan to unlawfully continue their own Purge, and turn against the couple to eliminate them, as well as anyone else who might come to their aid.

The official description of the movie reads, "This summer, all the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end in 'The Forever Purge'."

It continues, "Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018's 'The First Purge', Blumhouse's infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe."

"Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, 'Halloween'), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb's son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, 'Ford v Ferrari')."

"On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family-including Dylan's wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones'), and his sister (Leven Rambin, 'The Hunger Games'), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them."

As director Everardo Gout puts it, "It's an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

Scripted by James DeMonaco, "The Forever Purge", the fifth and possibly final movie in the franchise, is set to hit theaters across the nation on July 2.