One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

Blumhouse Productions Movie

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was found with life-threatening injuries after the Corona Police Department responded to a call for service at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings in California.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - A real horror happened during the screening of "The Forever Purge" in California. One person was killed and another was injured at a Regal Cinemas location in Corona, which played the dystopian action horror film, on Monday, July 26.

According to a press release by the Corona Police Department, officers responded to a call for service in the theater at The Crossings, located at 2650 Tuscany Street, reference an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 19-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The department later in the day identified the woman killed as Rylee Goodrich, and the male victim as Anthony Barajas, adding that the two had attended the movie showing together.

It was not clear whether a third person shot both victims or if the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No gun was found at the scene, according to the Press-Enterprise newspaper.

Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said he believes the victims were discovered by a theater employee who came in after the screening ended. Six tickets were sold for the Monday screening, which was scheduled to begin at 9:35 P.M. Detectives are trying to track down the other moviegoers.

"We don't know what exactly happened in there," Kouroubacalis told local news outlet KTLA. "We're still taking a step-by-step process, going through every seat, going through every part of that movie theater to find any kind of evidence we have, and also asking for the public's help at the same time."

Following the shooting, Regal Cinemas released a statement, saying it is working with local investigators. "We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night," the company said. "We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."

The theater was closed on Tuesday and "The Forever Purge" appears to be not screening there anymore.