Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded
Joseph Jimenez has been identified as a man who is suspected as the perpetrator in the 'unprovoked' attack during the screening of the horror film at the Edwards Theater in Corona.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting at a Southern California theatre that killed a woman and wounded a man. Joseph Jimenez, 20, has been identified as the suspected shooter in the incident, so authorities announced on Wednesday, July 28.

Joseph was arrested on Tuesday night at his home in 19000 block of Envoy in El Cerrito, according to the Corona Police Department. Police said they found a firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the killing and other evidence at his home.

Joseph was subsequently booked on murder, attempted murder and robbery charges. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The shooting took place during the screening of "The Forever Purge" at a Regal Cinemas location in Corona on Monday, July 26. Both victims, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, were found as workers were cleaning up after the 9:30 P.M. showing of the fifth installment of the "Purge" film series. Rylee was pronounced dead at the scene while Anthony, who is a TikTok star under the moniker "itsanthonymichael", was critically injured and remained on life support on Wednesday.

The pair were watching the movie together when they were shot, according to Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis. "During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot," Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, told CBSLA on Tuesday. "I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I'm not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt."

Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis added that investigators don't believe Joseph and the victims knew each other or that he was motivated by the violence in the film. "We have determined that he acted alone in this murder…We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime. And there's no information the suspect and victims had any prior contact before these crimes took place," he said during a news conference.

