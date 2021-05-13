Report: Ellen DeGeneres Is Set to Be Replaced by Tiffany Haddish as New Daytime TV Face

WENN/Instar/Avalon TV

The new report arrives after the 63-year-old TV personality confirmed that she will depart from her long-running talk show, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', in 2022.

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - NBCUniversal allegedly has found someone to replace Ellen DeGeneres as the new face of daytime TV ahead of the latter's exit from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after 19 seasons. According to a new report, Tiffany Haddish is poised to take over the TV crown as she's the frontrunner for the gig.

"Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades," a senior senior NBCUniversal source told Page Six of the "Girls Trip" star. "She's top of the list to get a daytime show - she's a fresh voice."

The outlet went on to state that Ellen owns the rights to the talk show. So, the option to continue the show without the TV personality is to develop a new format with a different host.

The news of Ellen departing from her long-running talk show was leaked to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, May 21. Ellen, who actually planned to break the news personally on her show, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."

The planned exit arrives a year after Ellen was under fire following allegations from current and former staffers suggesting she turned a blind eye to bad behaviour behind the scenes. One ex-employee accused producers of being mean and bullying others, prompting the atmosphere on set to be toxic.

Ellen later released an apology to staff and also spoke out about the scandal, insisting she would do better going forward. Addressing the controversies, Ellen said in an email to her co-workers, "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

"It's been way too long, but we're finally having conversations about fairness and justice," she added. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness -- no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case."

Ellen, meanwhile, just launched a new show titled "Ellen's Great Design Challenge" on HBO Max. She also currently oversees a variety of programmes on TV.