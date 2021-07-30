 
 

Anthony Barajas' Family Pleads for Help to Pay Medical Bills After Shooting at Movie Screening

The family of the TikTok influencer sets up a GoFundMe page as the internet star remains in a critical condition after he was seriously wounded after a shooting at 'The Forever Purge' screening.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Anthony Barajas is on life support after a shooting at a California cinema claimed the life of his friend.

The 19 year old was seriously injured in the Monday (26Jul21) shooting at a movie theatre in Corona, which claimed the life of his friend Rylee Goodrich, 18, who died from her injuries on the scene.

Anthony's cousin, Jamie Bacon, shared a heartbreaking update to Twitter on Wednesday (28Jul21), writing, "My cousin was shot on Monday night. He won't make it. The family could use help with medical bills and beyond. At the very least, prayers, thoughts, vibes needed please."

The family has set up an account on donation site GoFundMe.com to cover medical costs.

Barajas was taken to a local hospital following the shooting, which happened during a screening of horror film "The Forever Purge."

Cinema workers reportedly did not hear any gunshots at the time and only discovered the victims when they were cleaning the venue after the film ended.

Goodrich was declared dead at the scene, and Barajas, a TikTok star who uses the name itsanthonymichael and has almost one million followers, was left with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives arrested a suspect, Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday (27Jul21) after issuing a search warrant. A motive has not yet been revealed.

"The Forever Purge" is the fifth film in the horror franchise, about a fictional national holiday called The Purge when all crime, including murder, becomes legal for a 12-hour period. In the new film, which was released on 2 July in the U.S., rogue groups continue killing after the bloody holiday was supposed to end.

