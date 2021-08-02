 
 

TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies in Hospital After Being Shot at 'The Forever Purge' Screening

TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies in Hospital After Being Shot at 'The Forever Purge' Screening
The internet influencer has passed away, only several days after he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shooting in a California movie theater.

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Anthony Barajas has died, days after he was shot in a Corona, California movie theatre.

The 19 year old was on a date with Rylee Goodrich on Monday night (26Jul21) when they were both shot during a screening of "The Forever Purge" at Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theatre.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene and Barajas was placed on life support at a nearby hospital.

He died on Thursday night (30Jul21).

Detectives arrested a suspect, Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday. A motive has not yet been revealed.

During his hospitalization, family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover his medical bills. "My cousin was shot on Monday night. He won't make it. The family could use help with medical bills and beyond. At the very least, prayers, thoughts, vibes needed please," his cousin pleaded with fans.

The internet influencer and his date were discovered by staff after the screening. Cinema workers reportedly did not hear any gunshots at the time and only found out the victims when they were cleaning the venue after the film ended.

"The Forever Purge" is the fifth film in the horror franchise, about a fictional national holiday called The Purge when all crime, including murder, becomes legal for a 12-hour period. In the new film, which was released on 2 July in the U.S., rogue groups continue killing after the bloody holiday was supposed to end.

