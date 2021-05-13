 
 

Alicia Keys Announces Meditation Program

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker is teaming up with self-help guru Deepak Chopra to launch a new program called 'Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness'.

AceShowbiz - Alicia Keys is inviting fans to join her on "The Path to Wholeness" as part of a new meditation programme with spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.

The "Girl on Fire" hitmaker will join the self-help expert as a guide on "Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness", a 21-day audio course aimed at helping listeners "find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit."

The singer will kick off each 20-minute instalment with a little storytelling before Chopra takes fans through a meditation session.

Describing the "divine feminine" as an "extremely powerful" force within each and every person, Alicia states, "It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are."

"There's a major imbalance in our world, and we can all feel it. To counteract it, we have to open the door to the Divine Feminine in us and its ability to repair and create."

"It's been an adventure to travel on this journey of self-exploration with my brother Deepak Chopra. He believes in wellbeing for everyone, as do I, and knows we could all use some extra healing vibes in this moment."

Chopra adds, "The Divine Feminine is often overlooked or silenced by structures that promote an imbalance of masculine energy."

"Love, compassion, and receptivity exist at the source of the Divine Feminine and when we allow these energies to emerge in our lives, we create space for nurturing and healing both personally and collectively."

Alicia is the latest big name to join forces with Chopra as part of his 21-Day Meditation Experience brand - he's previously worked with Oprah Winfrey and recruited Latin superstar J Balvin to launch a bilingual programme last year (20).

To register for the free Activating the "Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness" programme, visit: chopracentermeditation.com.

