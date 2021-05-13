 
 

Demi Lovato Set to Launch Her First Podcast Talk Show

The former Disney darling is gearing up for her first podcast chat show '4D With Demi Lovato' where she talks with famous guests about social issues including LGBTQIA+ rights.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is to launch her first podcast, in which she'll explore themes of "identity, mental health, creativity, and LGBTQIA+ rights" with fellow stars.

"4D With Demi Lovato" will debut on 19 May (21) on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available, and feature guests including Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, and Jameela Jamil.

"Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse," Lovato tells WENN in a statement. "That's my goal with this podcast."

"With my production partners at Cadence13 and OBB Sound, the 4D podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests' platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached. I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another."

New episodes will be available on Wednesdays and fans can subscribe to the series and check out a trailer here: https://link.chtbl.com/4DPR.

Besides getting her own podcast show, the "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker has landed a new show about UFOs. In the four-part "Unidentified With Demi Lovato", the singer and her sister Dallas will attempt to uncover the truth about aliens, who may have visited Earth.

The siblings will talk to experts, investigate eyewitness encounters and secret government reports, and visit UFO sites.

The news of the show, which will first air on streaming site Peacock, won't be a big surprise for Demi's fans - late last year (20), she revealed she had spent time with alien expert Dr. Steven Greer and witnessed "the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me."

