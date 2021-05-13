 
 

Shanina Shaik Mourning Grandmother's Death

Shanina Shaik Mourning Grandmother's Death
WENN
Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model is heartbroken as she's unable to say goodbye to her beloved grandmother who passed away while she was miles away from home.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shanina Shaik is mourning the death of her grandmother.

The Victoria's Secret model shared a throwback picture of herself with her late relative on her Instagram page on Tuesday (11May21) as she revealed she hadn't been able to give her grandma a final hug before her passing.

"I lost my Nana this morning," she wrote. "We were so very close. Growing up, I would spend most of my weekends and summers with her. She would take me to all my castings and modelling jobs. She loved to laugh and spend her time with our family. The hardest part about today, was being so far from Australia - I couldn't say goodbye and give her one last hug."

"Heaven accepted a fun loving angel today. Always in my heart," Shanina concluded.

  See also...

Models Georgia Fowler and Olivia Culpo and hotel heiress Paris Hilton were among the stars sending Shanina messages of condolences in comments on her post.

Austin Mahone, Pixie Lott, and Larsa Pippen also offered their support for the grieving model.

Due to her jet-setting lifestyle, Shanina Shaik was away from her family most of the time but she always tried to keep contact with them who resided in Australia and made sure to pay tribute to her relatives on special days like birthday and Father's Day.

Last year on Father's Day, she posted a throwback picture of her young self with her father. "I'll would like to take this opportunity to celebrate my dad. Love you daddy. I love our special bond and long chats on the phone," so she wrote.

You can share this post!

Lamar Odom's Ex Liza Morales Gets Candid About Depression Following Son's Death

Ellen DeGeneres to Quit Daytime Talk Show in 2022
Related Posts
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Not Happening This Year Amid Rebranding Talks

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Not Happening This Year Amid Rebranding Talks

Report: Shanina Shaik's Affair With A$AP Rocky Causes DJ Ruckus Split

Report: Shanina Shaik's Affair With A$AP Rocky Causes DJ Ruckus Split

Shanina Shaik Pushes Forward Split From DJ Ruckus With Divorce Filing

Shanina Shaik Pushes Forward Split From DJ Ruckus With Divorce Filing

Shanina Shaik Calls It Quits With DJ Ruckus After a Little Over a Year of Marriage

Shanina Shaik Calls It Quits With DJ Ruckus After a Little Over a Year of Marriage

Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post