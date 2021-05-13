Shanina Shaik Mourning Grandmother's Death

WENN Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model is heartbroken as she's unable to say goodbye to her beloved grandmother who passed away while she was miles away from home.

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shanina Shaik is mourning the death of her grandmother.

The Victoria's Secret model shared a throwback picture of herself with her late relative on her Instagram page on Tuesday (11May21) as she revealed she hadn't been able to give her grandma a final hug before her passing.

"I lost my Nana this morning," she wrote. "We were so very close. Growing up, I would spend most of my weekends and summers with her. She would take me to all my castings and modelling jobs. She loved to laugh and spend her time with our family. The hardest part about today, was being so far from Australia - I couldn't say goodbye and give her one last hug."

"Heaven accepted a fun loving angel today. Always in my heart," Shanina concluded.

Models Georgia Fowler and Olivia Culpo and hotel heiress Paris Hilton were among the stars sending Shanina messages of condolences in comments on her post.

Austin Mahone, Pixie Lott, and Larsa Pippen also offered their support for the grieving model.

Due to her jet-setting lifestyle, Shanina Shaik was away from her family most of the time but she always tried to keep contact with them who resided in Australia and made sure to pay tribute to her relatives on special days like birthday and Father's Day.

Last year on Father's Day, she posted a throwback picture of her young self with her father. "I'll would like to take this opportunity to celebrate my dad. Love you daddy. I love our special bond and long chats on the phone," so she wrote.