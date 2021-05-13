 
 

Ellen DeGeneres to Quit Daytime Talk Show in 2022

The 'Finding Dory' star confirms that she is bidding farewell to her daytime chat show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' after it concludes the upcoming 19th season next year.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres is walking away from her daytime chat show next year (22).

The comedienne's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end after its 19th season on TV.

The news was leaked to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (12May21) as DeGeneres prepared to tape the show, in which she would break the news to her devoted viewers.

She later confirmed the claims to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."

The exit comes a year after Ellen's reputation as one of Hollywood's nicest people took a hit following allegations from current and former staffers suggesting she turned a blind eye to bad behaviour behind the scenes.

One ex-employee said producers were mean and bullish and the atmosphere on set was often toxic.

Ellen released an apology to staff and also spoke out about the scandal, insisting she would do better going forward.

Multiple producers were also fired.

Ellen has just launched a new show, "Ellen's Great Design Challenge", on HBO Max, and currently oversees a variety of programmes on TV in the U.S. Kelly Clarkson's hit daytime show is expected to fill the slot vacated on the schedule by DeGeneres' departure.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is currently on the second season after it was launched by the "American Idol" champion in 2019. It earned three Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the singer.

