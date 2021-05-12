Soulja Boy Sued by Ex for Allegedly Beating Her Up Until She Had Miscarriage

WENN Celebrity

The 'She Make It Clap' hitmaker has been slapped with a lawsuit by a former girlfriend for alleged sexual battery and domestic abuse that led to a miscarriage.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Soulja Boy has been accused of sexual battery and domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend, who alleges she suffered a miscarriage after one particularly bad beating.

The woman has chosen to keep her identity under wraps by filing suit in Los Angeles Superior Court as Jane Doe, but explains she was in an on/off relationship with the "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" star in 2007, and again from 2014 until 2019, when she could "no longer stand the abuse."

In the legal papers, filed on Tuesday (11May21), the ex details a string of allegedly violent incidents between herself and the rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way.

She highlights one of the most brutal attacks from 2015 when Soulja reportedly lost his temper and began punching her in the face and chest, causing her to fall to the ground, as he started kicking her all over her body, including in her stomach.

She lost their baby shortly afterwards and, according to the New York Post's Page Six, even had to undergo a procedure to remove her uterine lining.

The female also lists another attack in 2017 when Soulja's security guards had to intervene and pull the now-30 year old away from her after he thought she was dumping him.

Documents obtained by TMZ outline another physical clash in 2018, which was apparently caught on camera and subsequently broadcast on America's WeTV network as part of a reality show they were filming, while the ex accuses Soulja of choking her and threatening her life in 2019 as she shot down his efforts to rekindle the troubled relationship.

She is suing for damages for the years of abuse she claims to have suffered at the hands of the rapper.

Soulja's legal woes are piling up - last year (20), he was sued by a separate Jane Doe for assault and battery, false imprisonment, and sexual battery following an incident at his Los Angeles home in February 2019 and, in January (21), a woman he had hired as his personal assistant in December 2018 took him to court for similar allegations, as she sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress. At the time of that lawsuit, a representative for Soulja dismissed the accusations, declaring, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman... This is nonsense!"