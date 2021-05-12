Matt Smith Mourning the Loss of His Father

WENN Celebrity

'The Crown' actor has reportedly taken a leave from filming 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' after his beloved father David passed away at the age of 73.

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" star Matt Smith is in mourning following the death of his beloved father.

According to editors at Daily Mail Online, Smith lost his father David, 73, earlier this month (May21).

The 38-year-old actor was given compassionate leave from filming "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" to reunite with his family before returning to resume filming in Cornwall for the HBO series.

A source told the website, "Matt and his family are all devastated. David was a rock to them and will be sorely missed. They all wanted to be together to mourn as they are a real tight-knit family."

Matt has previously spoken of his father's great influence on his life in an interview for BBC show "Desert Island Discs".

He told the show in 2018, "My old man, he's a legend. He's the greatest influence on my life, bar none. I often think all of my truest moments as an actor are somehow impersonations of him. Because when I impersonate him, emotionally or even his voice - he's from Blackburn - as a kid I would impersonate him a lot and if I can be half the dad - it sounds sentimental, but he's put his family first."

In the same interview, the actor also talked about having his own children. He's thinking about having "a lot of them." In "the fantasised version of my life, I have a big family and loads of dogs" and "dare I say, I think I'd be quite a good dad," he said.