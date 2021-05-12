 
 

Matt Smith Mourning the Loss of His Father

Matt Smith Mourning the Loss of His Father
WENN
Celebrity

'The Crown' actor has reportedly taken a leave from filming 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' after his beloved father David passed away at the age of 73.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" star Matt Smith is in mourning following the death of his beloved father.

According to editors at Daily Mail Online, Smith lost his father David, 73, earlier this month (May21).

The 38-year-old actor was given compassionate leave from filming "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" to reunite with his family before returning to resume filming in Cornwall for the HBO series.

  See also...

A source told the website, "Matt and his family are all devastated. David was a rock to them and will be sorely missed. They all wanted to be together to mourn as they are a real tight-knit family."

Matt has previously spoken of his father's great influence on his life in an interview for BBC show "Desert Island Discs".

He told the show in 2018, "My old man, he's a legend. He's the greatest influence on my life, bar none. I often think all of my truest moments as an actor are somehow impersonations of him. Because when I impersonate him, emotionally or even his voice - he's from Blackburn - as a kid I would impersonate him a lot and if I can be half the dad - it sounds sentimental, but he's put his family first."

In the same interview, the actor also talked about having his own children. He's thinking about having "a lot of them." In "the fantasised version of my life, I have a big family and loads of dogs" and "dare I say, I think I'd be quite a good dad," he said.

You can share this post!

Michael B. Jordan Refuses to Follow Family Tradition When It Comes to His Future Son
Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post