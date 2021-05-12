 
 

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Chris Martin and his bandmate open the Brit Awards by performing on a stage floating on the River Thames as they deliver their brand new single 'Higher Power'.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coldplay welcomed live music back to London as they opened the Brit Awards in spectacular style on Tuesday night (11May21)

Chris Martin and his bandmates sported colourful ensembles as they performed on a stage floating on the River Thames with the O2 Arena in the background, after being introduced during a skit with "Line of Duty" co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

Performing their new single "Higher Power", the band was joined by hologram dancers for the electrifying performance, which concluded with a firework display.

Dua Lipa then kicked off a medley of songs with a video from a London underground platform before the performance transitioned into a train carriage on the stage.

Wearing a Union Jack blazer, which she later removed to reveal a matching patriotic kilt, Dua was joined by dancers as she belted out some of her most popular songs.

The evening's host, Jack Whitehall, then introduced the ceremony, telling the audience, made up of essential workers, "This is the first live event back in the O2 Arena. It's been a tough year. COVID has had more comebacks than Craig David, but this evening we look forward to a brighter future."

Arlo Parks took home the first award of the night for Breakthrough Artist.

"I just want to say a big thank you to my family, my friends, to everyone who has uplifted me. This is a dream come true," Arlo said as she picked up the trophy.

