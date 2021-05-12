Megan Fox and DJ Khaled to Battle It Out in Fortnite Showdown

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Transformers' actress is set to face off the 'Wild Thoughts' rapper in an upcoming livestream video game match as a part of Celebrity Gaming Showdowns.

AceShowbiz - Dj Khaled and Megan Fox will battle it out in a virtual Fortnite match on Wednesday (12May21).

The event will be the first in a string of Celebrity Gaming Showdowns as part of a partnership with LG Electronics USA's OLED TVs.

Both Khaled and Fox will have some help during the 90-minute match - Khaled will be coached by Justin "FearItSelf" Kats, while Megan will be aided by Wilton "Zews" Prado.

"Only on OLED is the only place you'll find a gaming event like this. It brings together the moments people love - gaming, sports, movies - all in one place," Khaled said in a statement. "You have to experience LG OLED- I couldn't imagine a better TV than the OLED to play this video game against Megan Fox on."

"I've spent a lot of hours gaming over the years but playing on LG OLED is like an entirely new experience," Megan added. "When I was asked to join the Only on OLED gaming showdown against DJ Khaled there was no way I was going to pass up the opportunity. Playing on LG OLED makes you feel like an esports pro…even though you're clearly not."

Tune in to Khaled and Megan's match on professional esports team Evil Geniuses' Twitch channel from 7pm CT here: twitch.tv.

Last month, Marvel stars Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson teamed up for a Fortnite tutorial. The Captain Marvel actress taught the Valkrie depicter how to play the video game.