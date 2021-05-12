 
 

Megan Fox and DJ Khaled to Battle It Out in Fortnite Showdown

Megan Fox and DJ Khaled to Battle It Out in Fortnite Showdown
WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Transformers' actress is set to face off the 'Wild Thoughts' rapper in an upcoming livestream video game match as a part of Celebrity Gaming Showdowns.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dj Khaled and Megan Fox will battle it out in a virtual Fortnite match on Wednesday (12May21).

The event will be the first in a string of Celebrity Gaming Showdowns as part of a partnership with LG Electronics USA's OLED TVs.

Both Khaled and Fox will have some help during the 90-minute match - Khaled will be coached by Justin "FearItSelf" Kats, while Megan will be aided by Wilton "Zews" Prado.

  See also...

"Only on OLED is the only place you'll find a gaming event like this. It brings together the moments people love - gaming, sports, movies - all in one place," Khaled said in a statement. "You have to experience LG OLED- I couldn't imagine a better TV than the OLED to play this video game against Megan Fox on."

"I've spent a lot of hours gaming over the years but playing on LG OLED is like an entirely new experience," Megan added. "When I was asked to join the Only on OLED gaming showdown against DJ Khaled there was no way I was going to pass up the opportunity. Playing on LG OLED makes you feel like an esports pro…even though you're clearly not."

Tune in to Khaled and Megan's match on professional esports team Evil Geniuses' Twitch channel from 7pm CT here: twitch.tv.

Last month, Marvel stars Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson teamed up for a Fortnite tutorial. The Captain Marvel actress taught the Valkrie depicter how to play the video game.

You can share this post!

John Mayer Fuels Cazzie Romance Rumors by Wishing Her Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Post

Michael B. Jordan Refuses to Follow Family Tradition When It Comes to His Future Son
Related Posts
Megan Fox's Children Allegedly 'Have Accepted' Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's Children Allegedly 'Have Accepted' Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet

Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post