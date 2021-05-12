 
 

Michael B. Jordan Refuses to Follow Family Tradition When It Comes to His Future Son

The 'Black Panther' actor won't name his future son Michael C. Jordan as he says, 'I'm gonna give him his own identity. He's gotta walk in his own shoes.'

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan won't follow his family's naming traditions when he has a child of his own.

The 34-year-old actor is named after his father, Michael A. Jordan, and has said he has no plans to name his future son Michael C. Jordan as he doesn't want his children to go through the same "pressure" he went through in living up to the famous moniker.

"I am breaking that circle right there. It's too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not gonna put that on my kid," he grinned. "I'm gonna give him his own identity. He's gotta walk in his own shoes."

Michael - who is currently dating Lori Harvey - also heaped praise on his nephew Lennox, who was born last year (20), as his arrival made his family back off on pressuring the "Black Panther" star to have kids of his own.

He added during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "He bought me some time. Lennox definitely gave me a break right there."

In a previous interview, Michael B. Jordan explained why he decided to go public with Lori Harvey romance despite being private with his previous relationships.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he told People. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the (public nature) of the business that we're in," he added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

