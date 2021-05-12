 
 

John Mayer Fuels Cazzie Romance Rumors by Wishing Her Happy Birthday in Heartfelt Post

The 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' hitmaker has fanned rumors suggesting that he is dating Larry David's daughter by sending her happy birthday wish on Instagram.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Mayer has fuelled romance rumours with Larry David's daughter Cazzie.

After the pair were spotted out for dinner earlier this month (May21), John did little to dispel the speculation about his relationship with actress Cazzie as he shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram Stories to mark her birthday on Monday (10May21).

Alongside a picture of Cazzie, John wrote, "Happy birthday @cazziedavid. I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."

Cazzie then reposted the image on her own Instagram Stories although she didn't add any further comment.

John is no stranger to celebrity girlfriends and has previously dated stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Jessica Simpson.

Cazzie, meanwhile, counts comedian Pete Davidson among her famous exes.

John Mayer and Cazzie have known each other for some time. Back in 2018, Cazzie appeared on John's Instagram Live where she grilled him with questions about his personal life.

She told him to "blink twice if you have slept with over 800 people." In response, he stared intently at the camera without blinking and asked the viewers, "Are you surprised that I've slept with less than 800 people?!"

Not stopping there, Cazzie told him, "blink once if you have slept with over 500 people." He responded by once again staring at the camera without blinking and joked, "By the way, what does it say about my expectation that if you find out that I've slept with less than 500 [people] you're kind of impressed with me? Like 'He's a good guy.' "

John went on to spill the actual number of women he had shared his bed with. "I also just wanna say that I thought about it over the week and I actually went back over my entire dating history and... my number is six. So I just wanted you to know that. That my number is six," he divulged.

