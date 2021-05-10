 
 

Naya Rivera's Ex Thanks Her for Their Son on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Naya Rivera's Ex Thanks Her for Their Son on First Mother's Day Since Her Death
Instagram
Celebrity

On the annual holiday celebrating mothers, Ryan Dorsey remembers the late 'Glee' actress with a social media picture of her sharing a dessert with their boy Josey at a diner.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has paid tribute to the late actress to mark America's Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9.

Actor Dorsey shared a sweet snap of the "Glee" star and their son, five-year-old Josey, sharing a dessert at a diner, as he honored her memory on the sombre holiday - their first without Rivera.

"We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy," he captioned the Instagram photo.

  See also...

The tribute post came months after Dorsey praised their little boy for being strong. "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old," he shared on Instagram in January.

"Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience," the actor continued with a reference to Carolina Panthers' motto. "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

"To everyone that had a tough 2020...you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency...I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere - no matter how hard it is," he added. "All the love. #keeppounding."

Rivera drowned in California's Lake Piru after taking Josey on a boating trip in July 2020. Authorities suggested that the actress sacrificed herself to save her son. She was just 33.

You can share this post!

Gal Gadot Admits Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

Mariah Carey Defended for Joking About Legal Threat Over 'Shake It Off' Sample
Related Posts
Oscars Slammed for Snubbing Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter From In Memoriam Segment

Oscars Slammed for Snubbing Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter From In Memoriam Segment

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Naya Rivera's Estate Challenged by Ventura County Officials

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Naya Rivera's Estate Challenged by Ventura County Officials

Grammy Bosses Blasted for Snubbing Naya Rivera and Nick Cordero From 'In Memoriam'

Grammy Bosses Blasted for Snubbing Naya Rivera and Nick Cordero From 'In Memoriam'

Ryan Murphy Responds After Naya Rivera's Dad Accuses Him of Bailing on Promise to Late Actress

Ryan Murphy Responds After Naya Rivera's Dad Accuses Him of Bailing on Promise to Late Actress

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Donald Trump Reportedly Tries to Sneak Around Twitter After Being Banned Permanently

Donald Trump Reportedly Tries to Sneak Around Twitter After Being Banned Permanently