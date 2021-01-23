Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Claims Son Has Been 'Strong' After Her Tragic Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Blood Father' actor takes to his Instagram account to post a picture of the little boy donning Carolina Panthers merchandise, saying that he 'lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience.'

AceShowbiz - Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has shared how their son Josey has been coping with the tragic death of his mom last year. On Thursday, January 21, the "Blood Father" actor took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the little boy donning Carolina Panthers merchandise.

"Shout to @panthers and @sirpurr for sending us some sweet holiday swag. We really appreciate it," Dorsey wrote in the caption. "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old."

"Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience," the actor added, referencing the Panther's motto. Gushing over her son, he continued, "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

Concluding the message, the "Yellowstone" actor, who has been raising his son following Naya's death by accidental drowning in July 2020, wrote, "To everyone that had a tough 2020…you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency…I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere - no matter how hard it is. All the love. #keeppounding."

Naya drowned in Southern California's Lake Piru on July 8, 2020 during her and Josey's boating trip. The two went to swim when she allegedly realized the pontoon boat began to drift away from them. According the authorities, the former "Glee" star sacrificed herself as she tried to save her son. Her body was later found on July 13.