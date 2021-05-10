 
 

Gal Gadot Admits Joss Whedon Threatened to Make Her Career Miserable

The 'Wonder Woman' star has finally offered little more insight into how nasty her interaction with the 'Justice League' director became after she challenged him during reshoots.

AceShowbiz - Under-fire director Joss Whedon attempted to "threaten" Gal Gadot's career when she challenged him over Wonder Woman's dialog in reshoots for "Justice League".

The actress previously confirmed reports suggesting the two clashed on the set of the 2017 DC Comics blockbuster, which Whedon took over after original filmmaker Zack Snyder had to step down following a family tragedy, but at the time only stated the "issues" were "handled... in a timely manner" by Warner Bros. studio bosses.

Now Gadot has offered up a little more insight into how nasty their interaction became. In an interview with Israeli news outlet N12 on Saturday, May 8, she said, "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead."

Gadot wasn't the only "Justice League" cast member who fell out with Whedon - Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, has repeatedly made it clear he didn't appreciate the director's "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on the "Justice League" set.

In the past, Gadot described her experience with Whedon to the Los Angeles Times using the term "wasn't the best one." She added, "I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it." On Fisher's revelation, she stated, "I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Whedon has also been accused of creating a toxic atmosphere on the sets of his prior TV shows, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spin off, "Angel". He has yet to respond to Gadot's latest remarks.

