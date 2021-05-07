 
 

Angela Bassett Explains Why She Can't Be Upset by Co-Star Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss

Angela Bassett Explains Why She Can't Be Upset by Co-Star Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss
Walt Disney Pictures
Celebrity

The actress, who shared screen with the late star in 'Black Panther', says she 'can't be disappointed' by the Oscar snub because, for her, he's always a winner in life and in heaven.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angela Bassett might have been expecting Chadwick Boseman to win an Oscar for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", but she "can't be disappointed" that he missed out on the gong.

The late "Black Panther" star had been hotly tipped to be named Best Actor for his role in his final film, but the award went to Anthony Hopkins for "The Father" instead.

But speaking to U.S. TV show "Extra", Angela insisted she's not holding a grudge that her former co-star didn't receive the accolade.

"I was looking forward to applauding his win because that's what we had heard, but knowing Chadwick and knowing the type of actor and professional human being that he was, I can't be disappointed...," Angela said. "First and foremost, he was always, always, always about the work… He wins in life and in heaven he wins - he's a winner."

  See also...

Angela starred as Queen Ramonda, mother of Boseman's character King T'Challa, in "Black Panther", and will reprise her role for the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", which starts shooting later this year (21).

And despite being "thrilled and excited" to star in the movie sequel, there will be a noticeable absence on set due to the tragic death of Boseman in August 2020.

But bosses have no plans to recast the role, with Angela adding, "You can't recast that indomitable spirit."

Regarding the Oscar loss, Chadwick Boseman's family insisted they were not upset. His brother Derrick said, "I'm sure [Anthony] would [wish him the best] if Chad won."

"Every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award," he added. "The family wishes Hopkins and his family all the best."

You can share this post!

Amy Schumer: Chris Fischer Is Husband and Father Beyond My Wildest Dreams

'Licence to Kill' Actor Frank McRae Dies at 80 Following Heart Attack
Related Posts
Angela Bassett Fondled by Mom's BF When She Was Young: 'It's Devastating'

Angela Bassett Fondled by Mom's BF When She Was Young: 'It's Devastating'

Angela Bassett Trolled on Twitter for Her Over-Botoxed Face

Angela Bassett Trolled on Twitter for Her Over-Botoxed Face

Angela Bassett, Chloe Sevigny and Famke Janssen Set as 2019 Jurors of Tribeca Film Festival

Angela Bassett, Chloe Sevigny and Famke Janssen Set as 2019 Jurors of Tribeca Film Festival

Angela Bassett, Eva Marcille and More Turn Heads on Essence Women in Hollywood Awards 2019 Luncheon

Angela Bassett, Eva Marcille and More Turn Heads on Essence Women in Hollywood Awards 2019 Luncheon

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.