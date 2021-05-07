Angela Bassett Explains Why She Can't Be Upset by Co-Star Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss

Walt Disney Pictures Celebrity

The actress, who shared screen with the late star in 'Black Panther', says she 'can't be disappointed' by the Oscar snub because, for her, he's always a winner in life and in heaven.

AceShowbiz - Angela Bassett might have been expecting Chadwick Boseman to win an Oscar for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", but she "can't be disappointed" that he missed out on the gong.

The late "Black Panther" star had been hotly tipped to be named Best Actor for his role in his final film, but the award went to Anthony Hopkins for "The Father" instead.

But speaking to U.S. TV show "Extra", Angela insisted she's not holding a grudge that her former co-star didn't receive the accolade.

"I was looking forward to applauding his win because that's what we had heard, but knowing Chadwick and knowing the type of actor and professional human being that he was, I can't be disappointed...," Angela said. "First and foremost, he was always, always, always about the work… He wins in life and in heaven he wins - he's a winner."

Angela starred as Queen Ramonda, mother of Boseman's character King T'Challa, in "Black Panther", and will reprise her role for the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", which starts shooting later this year (21).

And despite being "thrilled and excited" to star in the movie sequel, there will be a noticeable absence on set due to the tragic death of Boseman in August 2020.

But bosses have no plans to recast the role, with Angela adding, "You can't recast that indomitable spirit."

Regarding the Oscar loss, Chadwick Boseman's family insisted they were not upset. His brother Derrick said, "I'm sure [Anthony] would [wish him the best] if Chad won."

"Every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award," he added. "The family wishes Hopkins and his family all the best."