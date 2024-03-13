 

Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College

Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress experiences mixed emotions about her children's impending move to college, joking she might need therapy when they leave.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, are preparing for the bittersweet transition to empty nesters as their 18-year-old twins, Slater and Bronwyn, prepare to embark on their college journeys.

At the season 7 premiere of her drama series "9-1-1", Bassett expressed her mixed emotions about her children's impending departure. "Oh, I'm feeling very sad about it," she said with a laugh. "I'm excited for them, I'm sad for me."

Bassett and Vance, who met while studying at the Yale School of Drama, have been quietly encouraging their children to consider their alma mater. "I'm pushing it but not too loudly," Bassett shared. "I'm pushing it by keeping my mouth closed for now."

As the twins embark on campus visits, Bassett has come to terms with the reality of sending her adult children into the world. "I might have to go to therapy," she joked. "Just do a little bit."

  Editors' Pick

Despite her sadness, Bassett is proud of the young adults her children have become. "For 18 years, it has been about [our kids]," she said. "So it's going to be interesting how we continue to make the effort to connect."

Vance echoed his wife's sentiments, acknowledging the impending life change. "We've got to go down the empty nest aisle and get used to them not being here," he said.

To ease the transition, the couple is considering a vacation to return home to an empty house. "Somebody's telling me that, 'Once you drop them off to school, don't go home, go on vacation, go somewhere, do something,'" Vance revealed.

Bassett and Vance have a long-standing and loving relationship that has weathered both personal and career milestones. Vance has consistently supported his wife's acting career, which includes memorable roles in films like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

As "9-1-1" returns for its seventh season, Bassett reflects on her time playing LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash. While she doesn't see her departure from the series anytime soon, she recognizes the importance of knowing when it's time to step back. "When [Athena's] too old for these streets, to keep them safe," she said.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break

Jennifer Love Hewitt Plays Coy on Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel
Related Posts
Angela Bassett Breaks Silence on Her Viral Disappointed Reaction to 2023 Oscar Loss

Angela Bassett Breaks Silence on Her Viral Disappointed Reaction to 2023 Oscar Loss

Angela Bassett 'Humbled' by Her 'Satisfying' Honorary Oscar Win

Angela Bassett 'Humbled' by Her 'Satisfying' Honorary Oscar Win

Angela Bassett Among Recipients for 2023 Honorary Academy Awards

Angela Bassett Among Recipients for 2023 Honorary Academy Awards

Angela Bassett Always Strives for the Best After Her Mom Said She Didn't Want 'Average Kids'

Angela Bassett Always Strives for the Best After Her Mom Said She Didn't Want 'Average Kids'

Latest News
Jennifer Love Hewitt Plays Coy on Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel
  • Mar 13, 2024

Jennifer Love Hewitt Plays Coy on Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed
  • Mar 13, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed

Trump's Rep Slams 'Sad' Internet Troll for Accusing Ex-President of Ignoring Grandson at UFC Event
  • Mar 13, 2024

Trump's Rep Slams 'Sad' Internet Troll for Accusing Ex-President of Ignoring Grandson at UFC Event

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video
  • Mar 13, 2024

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College
  • Mar 13, 2024

Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video