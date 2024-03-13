Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress experiences mixed emotions about her children's impending move to college, joking she might need therapy when they leave.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, are preparing for the bittersweet transition to empty nesters as their 18-year-old twins, Slater and Bronwyn, prepare to embark on their college journeys.

At the season 7 premiere of her drama series "9-1-1", Bassett expressed her mixed emotions about her children's impending departure. "Oh, I'm feeling very sad about it," she said with a laugh. "I'm excited for them, I'm sad for me."

Bassett and Vance, who met while studying at the Yale School of Drama, have been quietly encouraging their children to consider their alma mater. "I'm pushing it but not too loudly," Bassett shared. "I'm pushing it by keeping my mouth closed for now."

As the twins embark on campus visits, Bassett has come to terms with the reality of sending her adult children into the world. "I might have to go to therapy," she joked. "Just do a little bit."

Despite her sadness, Bassett is proud of the young adults her children have become. "For 18 years, it has been about [our kids]," she said. "So it's going to be interesting how we continue to make the effort to connect."

Vance echoed his wife's sentiments, acknowledging the impending life change. "We've got to go down the empty nest aisle and get used to them not being here," he said.

To ease the transition, the couple is considering a vacation to return home to an empty house. "Somebody's telling me that, 'Once you drop them off to school, don't go home, go on vacation, go somewhere, do something,'" Vance revealed.

Bassett and Vance have a long-standing and loving relationship that has weathered both personal and career milestones. Vance has consistently supported his wife's acting career, which includes memorable roles in films like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

As "9-1-1" returns for its seventh season, Bassett reflects on her time playing LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash. While she doesn't see her departure from the series anytime soon, she recognizes the importance of knowing when it's time to step back. "When [Athena's] too old for these streets, to keep them safe," she said.

You can share this post!