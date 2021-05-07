'Licence to Kill' Actor Frank McRae Dies at 80 Following Heart Attack

YouTube Celebrity

The actor, best known for playing Timothy Dalton's onscreen close friend in 1989's James Bond movie, has passed away at the age of 80 after suffering from a heart attack.

AceShowbiz - "Licence to Kill" star Frank McRae has died aged 80.

The NFL (National Football League) player-turned-actor passed away on 29 April (21) in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a heart attack, his daughter-in-law Suzanne McRae confirmed.

A former defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, McRae moved into acting following his football career, and starred in more than 40 movies, including "Last Action Hero" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and "National Lampoon's Vacation".

His most famous role was starring as Sharkey, a close friend of Timothy Dalton's James Bond, in 1989's "Licence to Kill".

McRae also enjoyed a successful television career, starring in "Hill Street Blues", "Police Story", "The Rockford Files", "Magnum, P.I.", and "Quincy M.E."

He's survived by son Marcellus, daughter-in-law Suzanne, and three grandchildren; Camden, Jensen, and Holden.

A tribute was posted on James Bond's official social media, "We are sorry to hear that Frank McRae, who played Sharkey in Licence To Kill, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Filmmaker Charles de Lauzirika wrote, "No one could exclaim 'Jesus Palomino!' quite like Frank McRae could. Always a welcome comedic presence who enthusiastically embraced his larger-than-life energy. R.I.P."

Fellow actor and Bond co-star Robert Davi penned, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Frank McRae a gentle soul. I remember his sense of humour and joy while we filmed License to Kill! Condolences to family and friends."