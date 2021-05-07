 
 

'Licence to Kill' Actor Frank McRae Dies at 80 Following Heart Attack

'Licence to Kill' Actor Frank McRae Dies at 80 Following Heart Attack
YouTube
Celebrity

The actor, best known for playing Timothy Dalton's onscreen close friend in 1989's James Bond movie, has passed away at the age of 80 after suffering from a heart attack.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Licence to Kill" star Frank McRae has died aged 80.

The NFL (National Football League) player-turned-actor passed away on 29 April (21) in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a heart attack, his daughter-in-law Suzanne McRae confirmed.

A former defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, McRae moved into acting following his football career, and starred in more than 40 movies, including "Last Action Hero" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and "National Lampoon's Vacation".

His most famous role was starring as Sharkey, a close friend of Timothy Dalton's James Bond, in 1989's "Licence to Kill".

  See also...

McRae also enjoyed a successful television career, starring in "Hill Street Blues", "Police Story", "The Rockford Files", "Magnum, P.I.", and "Quincy M.E."

He's survived by son Marcellus, daughter-in-law Suzanne, and three grandchildren; Camden, Jensen, and Holden.

A tribute was posted on James Bond's official social media, "We are sorry to hear that Frank McRae, who played Sharkey in Licence To Kill, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Filmmaker Charles de Lauzirika wrote, "No one could exclaim 'Jesus Palomino!' quite like Frank McRae could. Always a welcome comedic presence who enthusiastically embraced his larger-than-life energy. R.I.P."

Fellow actor and Bond co-star Robert Davi penned, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Frank McRae a gentle soul. I remember his sense of humour and joy while we filmed License to Kill! Condolences to family and friends."

You can share this post!

Ellen DeGeneres Moves Into Courteney Cox's House After Offloading Beverly Hills House
Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker