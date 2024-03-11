Angela Bassett Breaks Silence on Her Viral Disappointed Reaction to 2023 Oscar Loss

Instagram Celebrity

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress admits she's 'godsmacked' when she lost the Academy Award to Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 awards show.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Actress Angela Bassett has shared her experience losing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on OWN Spotlight, Bassett recounted her initial shock and disappointment at losing the award to Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I was gobsmacked! I thought I handled it very well, and that was my intention," Bassett stated. "Of course, it was a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human, so yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being."

Despite her disappointment, Bassett believes she remained composed, handling the loss with grace. She emphasized the importance of setting a good example for her children who were present with her at the event.

Bassett's muted reaction to Curtis' win sparked a viral debate on social media. Winfrey candidly admitted that she didn't understand why the actress's response became such a topic of discussion. Bassett shared her perspective, stating that disappointments are inevitable and it's essential to handle them with grace and kindness.

Despite the loss, Bassett's contributions to the film industry were recognized with an Honorary Award at the 2024 Governor's Awards. In her acceptance speech, she addressed fellow Black actors, encouraging them to persevere amidst challenges and embrace their potential.

Bassett also reflected on her long journey to recognition, highlighting the support and love she has received from fans throughout her career. She expressed her gratitude for the honorary award, stating that it was a humbling experience.

Bassett's loss at the Oscars prompted conversations about the need for greater diversity and recognition of Black actors in the industry. Her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" marked the first time a Marvel film had been nominated for acting, paving the way for future achievements for underrepresented groups in Hollywood.

You can share this post!