Amy Schumer: Chris Fischer Is Husband and Father Beyond My Wildest Dreams
The 'Trainwreck' actress gushes over her chef husband to mark their son's second birthday, claiming that she feels 'loved and supported always' by her spouse.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has penned a moving tribute to her husband Chris Fischer on their son Gene's second birthday.

The "I Feel Pretty" star took to Instagram on Wednesday (05May21) to share how she was feeling "emotional as hell" about how supportive and caring her spouse, who has autism spectrum disorder, has been as a husband and father to their little boy.

The 39-year-old actress - who has been vocal about ending the stigma surrounding autism - urged parents and anyone who thinks they could have a form of the developmental disorder, which causes social interaction and communication issues, to get tested, because getting the diagnosis helped the couple "communicate" and support each other better.

Alongside a snap from the moment Gene arrived into the world and one of Chris cuddling his little boy, Amy began, "Today is our son's birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris. In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone."

"I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also he has autism spectrum disorder. Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better. (sic)"

The comedienne - who documented her difficult pregnancy on the TV show "Expecting Amy" - added, "People have reached out to us saying that seeing our doc #expectingamy motivated them to get tested and that it has changed their lives. We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism."

"Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he's anything like his father that is wonderful news. So on our babies birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little geenie panini we love you as much as you love school buses. (sic)"

