 
 

Fans Convinced DaniLeigh Hides Her Baby Bump in New Bikini Pics

WENN/Derrick Salters
Fueling speculation that she's pregnant with her ex DaBaby's child, the 'Breakfast Can Wait' singer shares photos from her tropical vacation that only feature her from behind.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh may have inadvertently or intentionally fueled her pregnancy rumors. While she has neither confirmed nor denied the baby speculation, the singer has got people convinced that she's currently expecting a child after treating her followers to some new bikini photos.

Documenting her tropical vacation, the Def Jam artist made use of her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 5 to post three pictures of her rocking a one-piece blue bikini. While she flaunted her curves in the bathing suit, the 26-year-old only showed her backside to the camera.

"Find me somewhere out in DR u know that's the hideawayyyy," she captioned the snaps.

The pics have since got her fans more convinced that DaniLeigh is indeed eating for two. The eagle-eyed followers believe they saw a glimpse of the dancer/choreographer's baby bump in her reflection that fell on the sand.

"The shadow I see the bump mamii," one commenter pointed out. Another remarked, "She really pregnant!! Check the shadow." A third one similarly said, "Awww your shadow shows !!! How far are you ?"

"You know your shadow looks pregnant right," a fourth person commented. Someone else wrote, "Tht shadow is betraying u." Some others urged DaniLeigh not to play coy and just show her baby bump to her fans, writing, "show that belly babyyyyy" and "girl turn around."

DaniLeigh first sparked pregnancy rumors in March after she was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump while taking pictures with fans in a clothing store. At that time, she donned a red dress with a cream-colored jacket which was pulled down to her arms.

Her fans became more convinced that the "Breakfast Can Wait" singer is pregnant due to her social media hiatus, though she explained in April that she took a break from social media because it "became hella negative."

