Katharine McPhee Finds Herself Lucky to Have Easy Breastfeeding Experience as First-Time Mother

A little over two months after welcoming a baby boy with husband David Foster, the 'American Idol' alum talks about motherhood and reveals why 'Scorpion' prepared her for it.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Katharine McPhee is keen to share her dream breastfeeding experience, because she fears too many women are put off motherhood by her fellow celebrities' nightmare tales.

The 37-year-old actress and singer welcomed son Rennie David with her husband, David Foster, in February and admits she has been really lucky when it comes to getting him to feed, because she knows the process can be tough for some women.

Speaking to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, she said, "There's so many different types of experiences that women have. [For] some women, it's really, really hard for them in the beginning, and then it gets easier. And for me, it's not been that. I've just been really lucky. Breastfeeding has been easy for me."

She wants to spread the joy of motherhood because she believes so many women are terrified to have children, thanks to all the horror stories about sleep patterns and post-partum depression they've heard and read.

"I like to tell my side of the story, because you hear... so many women have bad experiences and then women are terrified to have a kid," McPhee explained. "I've just had a really nice experience... This baby is just super chill, has no tummy problems."

She also has no grumbles about sleep deprivation, insisting she was more exhausted when she was shooting TV drama "Scorpion".

"I'm not going to say that I haven't been tired but I was also tired shooting on my show... for four years," Katharine said. "Nothing made me more tired than that show. That show was so much work, the hours were really insane... That show prepared me for anything."