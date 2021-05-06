 
 

Katharine McPhee Finds Herself Lucky to Have Easy Breastfeeding Experience as First-Time Mother

Katharine McPhee Finds Herself Lucky to Have Easy Breastfeeding Experience as First-Time Mother
Instagram
Celebrity

A little over two months after welcoming a baby boy with husband David Foster, the 'American Idol' alum talks about motherhood and reveals why 'Scorpion' prepared her for it.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Katharine McPhee is keen to share her dream breastfeeding experience, because she fears too many women are put off motherhood by her fellow celebrities' nightmare tales.

The 37-year-old actress and singer welcomed son Rennie David with her husband, David Foster, in February and admits she has been really lucky when it comes to getting him to feed, because she knows the process can be tough for some women.

Speaking to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, she said, "There's so many different types of experiences that women have. [For] some women, it's really, really hard for them in the beginning, and then it gets easier. And for me, it's not been that. I've just been really lucky. Breastfeeding has been easy for me."

  See also...

She wants to spread the joy of motherhood because she believes so many women are terrified to have children, thanks to all the horror stories about sleep patterns and post-partum depression they've heard and read.

"I like to tell my side of the story, because you hear... so many women have bad experiences and then women are terrified to have a kid," McPhee explained. "I've just had a really nice experience... This baby is just super chill, has no tummy problems."

She also has no grumbles about sleep deprivation, insisting she was more exhausted when she was shooting TV drama "Scorpion".

"I'm not going to say that I haven't been tired but I was also tired shooting on my show... for four years," Katharine said. "Nothing made me more tired than that show. That show was so much work, the hours were really insane... That show prepared me for anything."

You can share this post!

Fans Convinced DaniLeigh Hides Her Baby Bump in New Bikini Pics

Christopher Eccleston Feels Fortunate to Join 'Oliver Twist' Prequel Series
Related Posts
Katharine McPhee Credits Baby Boy for Giving Her Curves in First Bikini Photo Since Giving Birth

Katharine McPhee Credits Baby Boy for Giving Her Curves in First Bikini Photo Since Giving Birth

Katharine McPhee Spills How David Foster Came Up With 'Strong' Name for Their Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee Spills How David Foster Came Up With 'Strong' Name for Their Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee Offers First Glimpse of Newborn Son

Katharine McPhee Offers First Glimpse of Newborn Son

Katharine McPhee Afraid of People's Judgment When Starting Relationship With Much-Older David Foster

Katharine McPhee Afraid of People's Judgment When Starting Relationship With Much-Older David Foster

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'