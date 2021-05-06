 
 

Patrick Schwarzenegger Debuts 'Best Shape' Transformation After Going Through 50-Day Fitness Regime

The 'Midnight Sun' actor admits that he finds 'a sense of purpose, increased energy, and better sleeping habits' after completing his 50-day 5 A.M. workout challenge.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Patrick Schwarzenegger is showing off his physical transformation after going through 50-day fitness regime. Happy with the result of his hard work, the "Midnight Sun" actor claims to be in the "best shape" of his life both mentally and physically.

On Wednesday, May 5, the eldest son of former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger debuted a muscular physique by posting a shirtless photo on Instagram. Alongside a snap of him flaunting his toned abs, he wrote a caption that read, "Getting in the best shape of my life. Both physically & mentally."

In the post, the 27-year-old star opened up that he woke up at 5 A.M. and worked out for 50 days straight. Explaining the benefits of his fitness regime, he listed, "1. starts your day with a form of 'success' & builds momentum for the rest of your day. 2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don't want to. 3. Allows you to form small morning rituals/habits that lead to big results over time."

As seen in his impressive before-and-after photos, Patrick's commitment seemed to have paid off. He detailed in the caption of his social media post that he weighed in at 185 pounds and had only eight percent body fat in the "after" photo. He also noted that in his "before" photo, which was taken six months earlier, he was 163 pounds with 13 percent of body fat.

The younger brother of Katherine Schwarzenegger further admitted that through the regime, he "Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits." He went on to share, "People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities."

Patrick, who is in a long-term relationship with model Abby Champion, admitted that he loves "creating goals/challenges" since "it gives your brain a literal GPS to a destination your seeking." He added, "The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight. Everything takes time. That's why I made the challenge 50 days so people wouldn't end after the first week."

