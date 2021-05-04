 
 

Lily James Has 'a Lot to Say' About Dominic West Affair but Insists It's Not the Right Time to Speak

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress says she is not ready to talk about her controversial affair with 'The Pursuit of Love' co-star despite having 'a lot to say.'

  May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Lily James has "a lot to say" about her headline-grabbing affair with fellow Brit Dominic West although she's not yet ready to reveal all.

The "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" star stirred controversy in October (20) after she was caught kissing married West during a romantic break in Rome, Italy.

The affair, which occurred after the pair worked together as father and daughter in upcoming TV series "The Pursuit of Love", sparked rumours suggesting West's 10-year marriage to aristocratic Irish landscape gardener Catherine FitzGerald was over as he was not seen wearing his wedding ring.

However, days after the images emerged, West and FitzGerald, the mother of his four younger kids, put on a united front and declared, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

Now James has briefly broken her silence about the scandal, suggesting she will open up about the shortlived romance when the time is right.

Asked to address the affair in a weekend chat with Britain's The Guardian, she replied, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that."

"There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

James has since moved on from the drama and is now dating Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman.

The actress was previously romantically linked to "Captain America" star Chris Evans and former "The Crown" actor Matt Smith.

Meanwhile, Dominic West will next be seen playing Prince Charles, taking over the role from Josh O'Connor for the upcoming season 5 and 6 of "The Crown".

Lily James Enjoys Day Out With Michael Shuman and His Parents

Lily James Dines Out With Dominic Cooper in First Public Outing Since Dominic West Scandal

Lily James Comes Out as Possible QAnon Believer, Talks Shamanic Sessions and Dominic West

Lily James Allegedly Broke Armie Hammer's Marriage Before Dominic West Scandal

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

