 
 

Tess Holiday Finally Feels 'Free' After 'Punishing' Her Body for Long Time Due to Anorexia Battle

Tess Holiday Finally Feels 'Free' After 'Punishing' Her Body for Long Time Due to Anorexia Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The plus-sized model opens up about her battle with eating disorder on social media, claiming she is now 'in recovery' after struggling with anorexia her entire life.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Plus-size model Tess Holliday is "in recovery" after going public with her anorexia battle.

The curvy star has shared her personal struggles in a candid series of posts on social media, admitting her eating disorder was triggered by the value society places on "thinness."

Opening up about her health troubles on Twitter, she wrote, "I'm anorexic and in recovery. I'm not ashamed to say it out loud anymore."

"I'm the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I'm finally able to care for a body that I've punished my entire life and I am finally free."

Holliday explained she wanted to speak out about her eating disorder after receiving multiple comments about her weight.

  See also...

In a separate post on Instagram, she shared, "To everyone that keeps saying 'you're looking healthy lately' or 'You are losing weight, keep it up!' Stop. Don't. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks (sic)."

"Yes, I've lost weight - I'm healing from an eating disorder & feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life," she continued.

"When you equate weight loss with 'health' & place value & worth on someone's size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture... & that's corny as hell. NOT here for it (sic)."

Holliday went on to say she finds remarks about her body "triggering" and noted that the negativity she receives also impacts other people reading her social media comments.

She added, "For folks like me that are trying to reframe our relationships with our bodies & heal, hearing comments about weight is triggering as hell. It sets us back in our progress - and when people working on themselves see you commenting to me that way, it hurts THEM, not just me. I can take it (I shouldn't have to, but I can) but they didn't ask for that trauma, ok? If you can't tell someone they look nice without making it about their size, then baby, please don't say nuthin at all (sic)."

You can share this post!

Lily James Has 'a Lot to Say' About Dominic West Affair but Insists It's Not the Right Time to Speak

The Weeknd Remains Uninterested in Joining Grammys Despite Changes in Nomination Process
Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture