 

Lily James Shoves Her Face in Bucket of Ice to Tighten Her Skin Before Red Carpet Appearance

Lily James Shoves Her Face in Bucket of Ice to Tighten Her Skin Before Red Carpet Appearance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pam and Tommy' actress reveals the secret key to her flawless look, insisting that washing her face with freezing cold water 'sort of tightens everything.'

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lily James likes "shoving" her face in a bucket of ice before every red carpet appearance. The "Yesterday" star - who is the new face of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter - has opened up on her secret to flawless tightened skin is splashing the skin with freezing cold water.

"Shove your face in a bucket of ice or a sink full of ice water and it just sort of tightens everything," she spilled in a clip released by Charlotte Tilbury to mark the campaign. Afterwards, she "obviously just slathers on the Magic Cream."

  Editors' Pick

The 33-year-old actress follows in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Salma Hayek, and Amal Clooney by starring in a Charlotte Tilbury campaign. Supermodel Kate was the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Studio 54-inspired holiday collection.

And she recently admitted she always takes eyelash curlers to parties. The 48-year-old beauty has been known for her hard-partying ways over the years and though she's sober these days, she still keeps the same beauty essentials in her bag so she can look as fresh when she leaves an event as she did when she arrived.

She said, "I always have Charlotte [Tilbury]'s Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk and Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in my bag - plus an eyelash curler - so you can always leave the party looking as fresh as when you arrived!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral

Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More
Related Posts
Lily James Had 'So Many Fittings' Before Being Sewn Into Her Emmy Awards Dress

Lily James Had 'So Many Fittings' Before Being Sewn Into Her Emmy Awards Dress

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James' Rep Responds to Michael Shuman Engagement Rumor

Lily James' Rep Responds to Michael Shuman Engagement Rumor

Lily James Has 'a Lot to Say' About Dominic West Affair but Insists It's Not the Right Time to Speak

Lily James Has 'a Lot to Say' About Dominic West Affair but Insists It's Not the Right Time to Speak

Latest News
Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Labelled 'Naive' for Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan

Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More
  • Jan 07, 2023

Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More

Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce
  • Jan 07, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Goes Topless While Making Modeling Return Since Tom Brady Divorce

Lily James Shoves Her Face in Bucket of Ice to Tighten Her Skin Before Red Carpet Appearance
  • Jan 07, 2023

Lily James Shoves Her Face in Bucket of Ice to Tighten Her Skin Before Red Carpet Appearance

Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death
  • Jan 07, 2023

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce