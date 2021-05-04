 
 

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover
WENN
Celebrity

The 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' hitmaker receives a lot of love from her famous fans following the reveal of her scantily-clad pictures on British Vogue.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and new mum Emily Ratajkowski are among the stunners who have given Billie Eilish a huge thumbs up for flaunting her curves in the new issue of British Vogue.

The singer left fans stunned by posing for the fashion bible as a stripped-down blonde bombshell, bursting out of a pink-and-flesh-coloured bodice and other lingerie looks as part of a revealing shoot, which Billie came up with to pay her respects to Marilyn Monroe and other 1940s and 1950s pin-ups.

The new photos, which were posted online on Sunday (02May21), came as quite the shock because the 19 year old is famous for wearing baggy clothing, and once insisted she chooses her loose-fitting outfits so no one can spot her real body shape.

And the sexy shots were a big hit among the fashion world and beyond.

Bieber tweeted, "SHEEESH," and added a happy face emoji with hearts for eyes, while Emily added, "Yusss," and Hadid wrote, BILLIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE" with a series of hearts.

Eilish's throwback lingerie shoot also impressed Meghan Trainor, who wrote, "WOWWW... SO STUNNING" with fire emojis, Sara Sampaio, Shanina Shaik, and Tess Holliday, while Vogue editor Edward Enninful added, "Thank you for trusting us... YOU KILLED IT."

  See also...

In an interview for the magazine, Billie Eilish reveals she channels "anger, disappointment and frustration" into new album. Her new album might be called "Happier Than Ever", but she insists the collection isn't as upbeat as it appears.

The "Your Power" singer channelled a lot of "anger" and "frustration" into the songs on her hotly-anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut record "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

Speaking to the latest issue of British Vogue magazine, of which she is the cover star, Billie says, "It was very satisfying to scream. Because I was very angry. There's so much anger in those songs - anger and disappointment and frustration."

The "Therefore I Am" hitmaker also touched on how her songwriting has matured as she discussed the positives to come out of the global pandemic.

"I've grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it's crazy to think about. I think change is one of the best gifts in the world," she added.

Billie releases "Happier Than Ever" on 30 July (21), which she has hailed as her "favourite thing" she's "ever created."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Lily James Has 'a Lot to Say' About Dominic West Affair but Insists It's Not the Right Time to Speak
Related Posts
Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Billie Eilish Star-Struck by Famous Fans in Vogue's 'Ask a Legend' Interview

Billie Eilish Star-Struck by Famous Fans in Vogue's 'Ask a Legend' Interview

Billie Eilish Joins Timothee Chalamet as Co-Chair of 2021 MET Gala

Billie Eilish Joins Timothee Chalamet as Co-Chair of 2021 MET Gala

Billie Eilish Feels 'Really Offended' When She's Praised for Being 'Comfortable in Her Bigger Skin'

Billie Eilish Feels 'Really Offended' When She's Praised for Being 'Comfortable in Her Bigger Skin'

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture