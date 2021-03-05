 
 

Tim McGraw Offers Parenting Advice to New Dad Garrett Hedlund

The 'Here on Earth' singer shares his parenting experiences with his former 'Country Strong' co-star after the younger actor welcomed his first child with girlfriend Emma Roberts.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tim Mcgraw finds it "sad" watching his daughters grow up so quickly.

The "Here on Earth" singer - who has Grace, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, with wife Faith Hill - admitted it is "beautiful" seeing his kids change but it's also bittersweet looking back on their childhoods.

He says, "It's a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time."

"You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.'…"They were just babies. Our youngest is 19 and living in New York City now, I mean, it's crazy. It goes by so fast."

The 53-year-old singer admits it's "unfathomable" how quickly time has gone by.

Speaking to new dad, actor Garrett Hedlund for Leo Edit, he says, "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

And Tim warned Garrett - who has two-month-old son Rhodes with partner Emma Roberts - that he'll get a lot wrong when raising his family.

He adds, "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent - look, you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

While the country legend credits his music career for his family life, he thinks his daughters have made him a "better man."

"I wouldn't have had these three beautiful head-strong, strong-willed, smart, self confident daughters that we have (without music)," he concedes.

"They have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."

