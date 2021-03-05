 
 

'Friends' Reunion Due to Start Filming in a Month

TV

According to one of the returning cast members David Schwimmer, the much-anticipated 'Friends' reunion will start shooting 'in a little over a month' after getting delayed due to pandemic.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Schwimmer has confirmed the "Friends" reunion will begin filming soon.

The actor has revealed the long awaited anniversary special of the iconic television series - which also features Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox - will finally start filming "in a little over a month" after being delayed from May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he said, "Oh, it's happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to Los Angeles. So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there's going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted the reunion special will be "even more exciting" because of the delay.

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," she said. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it ... It's going to be super."

"You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of 'Friends', sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

