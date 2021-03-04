Nipsey Hussle's Former Manager Insists He Had Nothing to Do With the Rapper's Murder

Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Setting things straight on the death of the 'Racks in the Middle' spitter, Eugene 'Big U' Henley claims there was never a beef between him and the late rapper.

AceShowbiz - Eugene Henley a.k.a. Big U wants to clear his name amid swirling rumors linking him to Nipsey Hussle's murder. Though a man has been arrested and charged for the shooting, there have been many theories speculating that the rapper's death was part of a conspiracy, with Big U somehow being alleged to have orchestrated the murder.

Stopping by "Drink Champs", Big U made use of the interview to clear the air regarding rumors about his alleged involvement in Nip's shooting. "We ain't got no beef. Period," the former manager of the late star said, hinting that there's no reason for him to seek for Nip's death.

He insisted that he remained close with the "Higher" hitmaker though they ended their business relationship. "We never stopped talking. All the way up until he signed the deal with Atlantic Records, he called me and said 'Unc, let's go. Where the f**k is the beef at?" he insisted.

"I'm in the f***king video for "Ain't No Rap N***as," he continued, stressing, "I am the n***a who's promoting Victory Lap on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. All these weirdos that just became Nipsey Hussle fans, they weren't promoting that! So where are these rumors coming from?"

Clearly irritated with the rumors, the founder and Executive Director of nonprofit Developing Options blasted people who spread and believe the conspiracy theory. "It's n***a using his name and his death to make some money," he claimed. "And the rest of the ignorant people [are] falling for that. How you gone have that and got a man in jail, and be like 'Oh it's a conspiracy?' "

Nipsey was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 21, 2019. Eric Holder, a 29-year-old man who had confronted Hussle earlier in the day, was arrested and charged with murder on April 2, 2019. He is currently in jail while waiting for his trial.